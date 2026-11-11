TAIPEI, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Advantech, a global leader in embedded computing and edge AI solutions, has announced the launch of the SOM-5994, a COM Express Basic Type 7 module powered by Intel Atom P6900 processors. Designed for compute-intensive edge networking, 5G infrastructure, and next-generation telecommunication applications, the SOM-5994 delivers high-core-density processing, advanced networking connectivity, and flexible expansion capabilities in a standardized COM Express form factor. The module supports up to 24 server class efficient- cores, PCIe Gen4 expansion, DDR5 SODIMM memory, and integrated Intel Ethernet technology supporting 10GBASE-KR connectivity. An extended operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C is available as an option for industrial deployments. Combined with Advantech’s Computer On Module (COM) Design-In Services—which include carrier board design support, BIOS customization, thermal design guidance, system validation, and lifecycle management—the SOM-5994 enables OEMs and system integrators to accelerate product development, reduce engineering complexity, and shorten time-to-market. Optimized for packet-processing and data-intensive networking workloads, it provides a scalable foundation for next-generation network edge appliances.

Optimized for High-Performance Networking Workloads

Powered by Intel Atom P6900 processors specifically designed for networking and telecommunications applications, the SOM-5994 combines high core density, advanced I/O connectivity, and flexible scalability within a compact COM Express Basic Type 7 module.

When compared to the Intel Xeon D-1700 processor family, the SOM-5994 with Intel Atom P6900 processors delivers higher overall performance. Offerings range from efficient 8-core to 24-core SoCs with thermal design power (TDP) spanning 50W to 86W, enabling system designers to balance compute density, power consumption, and thermal budgets to meet specific application requirements.

The module supports up to 128GB of DDR5-5600 memory and provides up to 16 PCIe Gen4 lanes and 16 PCIe Gen3/Gen2 lanes, delivering the bandwidth required for virtualization, packet inspection, software-defined networking (SDN), network security, and other data-intensive networking workloads. For networking connectivity, the SOM-5994 integrates four 10GBASE-KR Ethernet interfaces for backplane applications alongside an integrated Ethernet controller supporting up to 2.5GbE, enabling flexible deployment across a wide range of networking architectures.

Comprehensive Software and Design-In Support

Beyond hardware performance, the SOM-5994 is backed by Advantech’s comprehensive Embedded Solutions and Design-In Services, helping customers accelerate product development and reduce engineering risks. These services include carrier board design support, BIOS customization, thermal solution consultation, Linux development resources, system validation, and long-term lifecycle management. Together, they enable OEMs to streamline development while ensuring platform reliability across the entire operating lifespan.

The module also supports Advantech SUSI APIs, Yocto project integration, and customizable BIOS features, providing developers with a flexible software framework for hardware monitoring, system management, and Linux deployment. Furthermore, when paired with the optional SOM-RM10 BMC carrier card, the platform enables robust out-of-band (OOB) management—delivering secure real-time monitoring, remote debugging, and automated system recovery.

Accelerating Next-Generation Edge Networking Deployment

As edge computing, AI services, and industrial networking demand higher throughput, lower latency, and greater power efficiency, OEMs face mounting pressure to innovate under tight schedules and budgets. Powered by Intel Atom P6900 Series processors, the SOM-5994 COM Express Basic Type 7 module offers a modular, ready-to-integrate solution. By leveraging existing carrier board designs across multiple product generations, customers can drastically cut NRE costs, streamline validation, and lower design risks. Supported by Advantech’s global ecosystem and design-in services, the SOM-5994 delivers a scalable foundation that empowers OEMs to bring robust networking and edge infrastructure solutions to market faster.

Key Features

Intel Atom P6900 Processors

COM Express R3.1 Basic Module Type 7 pinout

8~24 Efficient-cores, with Max. TDP 86W

Dual-Channel DDR5-5600MT/s up to 128GB SODIMM

High speed Intel Ethernet (4 x 10GBASE-KR interfaces, one 2.5GbE)

Multiple Expansions (16x PCIe Gen4, 16x PCIe Gen3/2, 4x USB3.0, SATA3)

Supports Yocto, Embedded BIOS, SUSI API and DeviceOn

The Advantech SOM-5994 will be available in Q2, 2027. For more information regarding SOM-5994 or other Advantech products and services, please contact Advantech’s sales support team or visit our website at https://www2.advantech.com/embedded-boards-design-in-services/com/

About Embedded Solutions & Design-in Service

Advantech Embedded Solutions & Design-in Service offers a one-stop service model for the integration of embedded boards, systems, software, displays, and peripherals. This model uses customer-centric design-in services to accelerate AI and IoT deployment. Solution providers expect to reduce the time and resources required for system integration by collaborating with reliable professional embedded partners. We offer the latest embedded technology and value-added software that customers can leverage to integrate their end application software. Our comprehensive range of peripherals free customers from worrying about compatibility and longevity issues. Advantech Embedded Design-in Services provide a value-added service that eliminates complex integration difficulties.

https://www.advantech.com/en-us/solutions/embedded-modules-and-design-in-services

About Advantech

Advantech’s corporate vision is to enable an intelligent planet. The company is a global leader in the fields of IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms. To embrace the trends of IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence, Advantech promotes IoT hardware and software solutions with the Edge Intelligence WISE-PaaS core to assist business partners and clients in connecting their industrial chains. Advantech is also working with business partners to co-create business ecosystems that accelerate the goal of industrial intelligence. (www.advantech.com)

©Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

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