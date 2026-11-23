Real Estate

Real estate technology company PropStream examines how integrated property data, AI-assisted analysis, and direct outreach are changing the way professionals identify opportunities and respond to homeowners.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PropStream will be featured in an upcoming segment of “All Access hosted by Andy Garcia,” a short-form documentary series distributed to Public Television stations nationwide. Filmed July 8, 2026, the feature explores the rise of the modern real estate entrepreneur and how AI and technology are used to search for properties, evaluate potential deals, connect with owners, and transact, all from one system.

Real estate has become a data-heavy business, but more information does not always produce clearer decisions. Property records, comparable sales, ownership details, market activity, and marketing tools are often spread across separate platforms. PropStream brings those functions together, allowing investors, agents, lenders, wholesalers, and other professionals to research on- and off-market properties, examine local trends, and identify properties whose circumstances may create a need for timely guidance.

“For 20 years, PropStream pioneered providing real estate professionals with nationwide public record data access, when information was spread across multiple sources. Today, the challenge has been turning that data into actionable opportunity,” said Brian Tepfer, President of PropStream. “We’re reinventing that experience from simply searching for data to communicating with data. With PropStream Intelligence AI, professionals can tell PropStream what opportunities they’re looking for and quickly understand the properties and context behind the data. This new workflow allows them to quickly move from identifying an opportunity to connecting with an owner and closing a transaction, all within one platform. We’re proud to have Andy Garcia and the All Access team showcase this evolution and the entrepreneurs who are using technology to build what comes next in real estate.”

A homeowner may be preparing to relocate, downsize, renovate, refinance, or sell. PropStream’s position is that better information can help real estate professionals approach owners with more relevant options, creating potential value for both the entrepreneur and the homeowner.

PropStream began approximately twenty years ago as a CD-ROM product that aggregated property information for investors. The platform has since expanded to include nationwide property searches, comparable-market analysis, investment calculators, owner contact information through third-party skip tracing providers, and outreach tools. What began as a way to collect scattered records has developed into a system that supports the process from the initial search through homeowner connection.

Artificial intelligence adds another layer without replacing professional judgment. PropStream’s AI-supported tools help users interpret property information, perform rental comparisons, and navigate extensive datasets more efficiently. In a market shaped by fluctuating rates, limited inventory, and changing listing information, the company sees technology as a way to reduce fragmentation and help professionals make faster, better-informed decisions.

About “All Access hosted by Andy Garcia”: “All Access hosted by Andy Garcia” presents short-form educational documentaries for Public Television audiences nationwide. The series explores the ideas, technologies, and organizations influencing contemporary life, using accessible storytelling to explain how industries are evolving and why those changes matter beyond the professionals working within them. The host introduces the series but does not conduct interviews with the organizations featured. More information is available at allaccessptv.com.

About PropStream: PropStream, a Stewart company, is a premier all-in-one real estate platform that empowers real estate professionals with unmatched aggregated data quality, accuracy, marketing tools, and a dialer. Founded in 2006, PropStream provides insights for over 160 million properties nationwide, leveraging PropStream Intelligence, predictive real estate records, and proprietary AI-driven analytics to support advanced filtering, featuring over 165 filters and 20 pre-built Lead Lists. PropStream helps real estate professionals identify the best off-market opportunities, comps, and connect with sellers more efficiently. PropStream was acquired by Stewart Information Services Corporation Technology Holdings (NYSE: STC) in November 2021 and has been named a HousingWire Tech 100 Honoree for six consecutive years since 2021.

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SOURCE All Access