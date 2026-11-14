Today’s festivities include a “See T1D” Times Square digital billboard takeover with ads featuring Breakthrough T1D Celebrity Advocates, Peloton head instructor and Project Swagger host, Robin Arzón and 2025 U.S. Open & 3x PGA Tour champion, J.J. Spaun

Building on the “See T1D” campaign, this year’s “The State of T1D”, a comprehensive resource for type 1 diabetes, looks at “The Burden Behind the Numbers,” using data to reveal the impact of type 1 diabetes beyond daily medical management

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In honor of World Diabetes Day, November 14, Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, today announced the continuation and global expansion of its impactful “See T1D” campaign. The out-of-home marketing campaign can be seen throughout November, National Diabetes Awareness Month. A marquee element of the campaign is today’s Times Square digital billboard takeover, with ads featuring two Breakthrough T1D celebrity advocates who live with T1D, Peloton head instructor and Project Swagger host, Robin Arzón and 2025 U.S. Open & 3x PGA Tour champion, J.J. Spaun. T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. It requires constant, lifelong management, and can be diagnosed at any age regardless of diet or family history.

Following last year’s nationwide launch, the 2026 “See T1D” movement will expand across global channels, Breakthrough T1D affiliate partners, and media platforms. The campaign aims to increase global awareness of T1D, celebrate the resilience of those living with the autoimmune condition, and highlight tangible progress toward cures, clinical trials, early detection, and new therapies.

“Expanding ‘See T1D’ allows Breakthrough T1D to shine an even brighter light on the everyday realities and extraordinary breakthroughs within our type 1 diabetes community,” said Pam Morrisroe, chief marketing officer at Breakthrough T1D. “World Diabetes Day is a powerful moment to unite people living with T1D and their loved ones, challenge misconceptions, and demonstrate how research and advocacy are actively transforming lives.”

Today’s “See T1D” Times Square digital billboard takeover will highlight the realities of T1D through powerful community stories alongside Breakthrough T1D celebrity advocates Robin Arzón and J.J. Spaun. The event will amplify awareness and bring greater visibility to the diverse experiences of the T1D community, reinforcing “See T1D’s” call to see the people behind the condition.

“Visibility matters. When we share our stories, someone else living with type 1 diabetes can see themselves in them—and know they’re not alone,” said Peloton head instructor and Project Swagger host, Robin Arzón. “T1D is part of my story, but it doesn’t get to define what I’m capable of. I’m proud to be part of Breakthrough T1D’s ‘See T1D’ campaign and help make our community’s voices louder.”

“Type 1 diabetes has challenged me in ways most people don’t see, but it’s also made me more resilient, disciplined, and determined,” said J.J. Spaun, 2025 U.S. Open & 3x PGA Tour champion. “If my journey can inspire someone living with T1D to believe in themselves, then that means everything to me.”

This year’s “See T1D” theme reinforces the intersection of Breakthrough T1D’s mission with the daily, lived experiences of the global community through two core subthemes:

See the Everyday: Centering authentic, lived experiences by boldly highlighting the physical, emotional, and financial burdens of managing T1D, while tackling global misconceptions and advocating for broader access and affordability.

See the Breakthroughs: Demonstrating how global research, advocacy, early detection screening, and clinical trials are actively changing the future for millions living with the condition.

One of those breakthroughs has been experienced firsthand by mom of four, Katie Beth Hand, who is featured in the “See T1D” campaign. Hand has achieved full insulin independence following an islet cell transplant paired with Eledon’s targeted anti-CD40L therapy, Tegoprubart. Since participating in the Breakthrough T1D funded study, Hand maintains healthy blood glucose levels without insulin injections or a pump, giving her relief from constant decision fatigue and daily diabetes management after living with the disease for 13 years.

“This Diabetes Awareness Month, we’re asking the world to see both the everyday realities of type 1 diabetes and the breakthroughs bringing us closer to a better future. For me, participating in a clinical trial has made a future I could only imagine a reality,” said Katie Beth Hand. “After years of living with type 1 diabetes and managing the constant burden of insulin doses and health decisions, achieving insulin independence through a clinical trial has given me freedom I never thought possible.”

Throughout November, the campaign will feature out-of-home media, digital surround-sound activations, and personal community stories across major markets globally.

“IRL media has a unique power to connect with millions of people through visually compelling, personal stories,” said Nick Brien, CEO of OUTFRONT. “We are proud to partner with Breakthrough T1D to bring the authentic, lived experiences of the type 1 diabetes community to prominent public spaces, driving critical awareness and inspiring action nationwide.”

Building on the “See T1D” campaign, this year’s “The State of T1D”, a comprehensive resource for T1D information, reveals the realities behind the condition through data. This year’s theme, “The Burden Behind the Numbers,” goes beyond statistics to illuminate the far-reaching impact of T1D, not just as a daily medical challenge, but as a condition that touches every aspect of life. Together, “See T1D” and “The State of T1D” underscore the importance of seeing the whole person, understanding the full impact of T1D and recognizing the experiences behind the numbers.

“The State of T1D: The Burden Behind the Numbers” – Key Takeaways:

39% of people with T1D experience diabetes distress, reflecting the emotional toll of managing the disease.

In the U.S., there are $16 billion in T1D-associated healthcare expenditures and lost income annually.

If everyone around the globe had access to technology that automates glucose monitoring and insulin delivery, 741,000 more people could be alive in 2040.

If everyone in the United States had access to diabetes devices, we would restore another 5.8 healthy years to the average person with T1D.

T1D screening programs, combined with long-term monitoring, can reduce life-threatening diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) at diagnosis from 15-80% worldwide to less than 5%.

About Breakthrough T1D

As the leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization, Breakthrough T1D helps make everyday life with type 1 diabetes better while driving toward cures. We do this by investing in the most promising research, advocating for progress by working with government to address issues that impact the T1D community, and helping educate and empower individuals facing this condition.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

T1D is an autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all. This leads to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and long term complications, which can include highs and lows in blood sugar; damage to the kidneys, eyes, nerves, and heart; and even death. Globally, it impacts nearly 9 million people. Many believe T1D is only diagnosed in childhood and adolescence, but diagnosis in adulthood is common and accounts for nearly 50% of all T1D diagnoses. The onset of T1D has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. While its causes are not yet entirely understood, scientists believe that both genetic factors and environmental triggers are involved. There is currently no cure for T1D.

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SOURCE Breakthrough T1D, Formerly JDRF