Business

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today announced that Anthropic (ANT) is now available through Bybit Stocks, expanding its selection of U.S.-listed stocks available to eligible users.

Following Anthropic’s public listing, eligible Bybit users can buy and sell ANT shares through Bybit Stocks, gaining access to the company’s shares in the secondary market.

Anthropic is an artificial intelligence research and product company best known for developing Claude, its family of AI models and assistants. Claude supports a range of applications, including writing, coding, research, analysis and business workflows.

Expanding Stock Market Access Through Bybit

Since launching its Stocks trading service on October 12, 2026, Bybit has expanded its multi-asset offering to give eligible users (refer to the T&C) access to more than 1,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs through a single platform.

The service enables eligible users in permitted jurisdictions to buy and sell supported U.S. securities using USDC, with access to fractional shares for eligible stocks, zero trading commissions. Orders are executed through Bybit’s regulated brokerage infrastructure, with underlying securities held in custody by Alpaca Securities LLC. By bringing equity trading alongside crypto assets and traditional market products, Bybit continues to develop a more connected trading environment, allowing users to manage different asset classes within the Bybit ecosystem.

Explore ANT through Bybit: https://www.bybit.com/en/stocks/ANT-US/

Terms and Conditions

Only users who (a) have completed Identity Verification Lv. 2 (individuals) or Business Verification Lv. 2 (entities) in accordance with the Bybit Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, and (b) have a Bybit account that remains in good standing and is in full force and effect, are eligible to use these Services.

Product availability varies by jurisdiction due to local regulatory requirements. Please refer to the Direct Stocks Product Terms for detailed service restrictions.

Disclaimer

Bybit Stocks service is provided by Infra Capital Limited (introducing broker), regulated by the Financial Services Commission, Mauritius (GB23202169). US securities clearing, settlement and custody services are provided by Alpaca Securities LLC (dba “Alpaca Clearing”), a FINRA/SIPC member. Some corporate actions may be restricted at this time. Access and ownership subject to the Bybit Stocks Terms & Conditions. Capital at risk – you may get back less than you invested. Please read the Risk Disclosures before investing.

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SOURCE Bybit