In the news release, Hi Peach Layne Launches $9.97 Hair Repair Oil on Walmart’s “Beauty Finds Under $10” Endcap Just in Time for Holidays, issued 10-Nov-2026 by Hi Peach Layne over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Hi Peach Layne Launches $9.97 Hair Repair Oil on Walmart’s “Beauty Finds Under $10” Endcap Just in Time for Holidays

Clinically tested hair repair oil delivers 94% more shine, up to 48 hours of frizz control and heat protection up to 450°F.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hi Peach Layne today announced its first hair product, Hair Repair Oil Advanced Renewal, now available in 1,073 Walmart stores for $9.97 as part of the retailer’s “Beauty Finds Under $10” endcap. The launch marks the brand’s expansion into hair care, bringing its signature approach to high-quality, trend-forward beauty at accessible prices to a new category.

Designed for daily use on all hair types, including color-treated and chemically processed hair, this lightweight, restorative finishing oil brings dry, brittle and over-processed hair back to life, leaving hair soft and glossy with no greasy residue or buildup. Featuring a premium formula at an accessible price point, Hair Repair Oil delivers the smoothness, shine and performance consumers expect from luxury hair oils without the luxury price tag.

In independent clinical testing, Hair Repair Oil increased shine by 94%, controlled frizz for up to 48 hours and protected hair from heat up to 450°F. After one application, 36% of split ends tested were completely sealed.

At the heart of Hair Repair Oil is Isohexadecane, a lightweight base that spreads easily and evaporates quickly, helping deliver smoothness and shine without the heavy residue often associated with traditional hair oils. Unlike conventional formulas that rely on mineral or vegetable oils, Hair Repair Oil combines this lightweight base with salon-grade silicone technology that mirrors the performance ingredients found in leading luxury hair oils, delivering instant smoothness, long-lasting frizz control and a luminous, healthy-looking shine without buildup. Phenyl Trimethicone, a premium silicone prized for its clarity and gloss, drives the formula’s high-shine effect, while Vitamin E, Daucus Carota Sativa (Carrot) Root Extract and Carrot Seed Oil round out the formula with nourishing support.

Scented with Hi Peach Layne’s signature Neroli & Palm Leaf fragrance, Hair Repair Oil is sulfate- and paraben-free and designed to fit seamlessly into any hair care routine. Apply one to three drops to damp or dry hair from mid-lengths to ends for shine and frizz control, use before or after styling for a smooth, polished finish, or mix into conditioner or a hair mask for added nourishment.

FOUNDER STORY COMES FULL CIRCLE

For Hi Peach Layne Co-Founder and CEO Rachael Oberste, the Walmart launch is especially meaningful. Oberste began her career as a Walmart buyer in Bentonville, Arkansas, before moving to the supplier side of the business, where she met fellow Co-Founder Sarah Reid. Together, they founded Hi Peach Layne in Little Rock on a shared conviction that everyday consumers deserve elevated, high-quality beauty at an accessible price.

“Arkansas has been part of our story from the very beginning, so bringing our first hair product to Walmart shelves feels like a full-circle moment,” said Oberste. “We wanted to create something that performs every bit as well as something you’d find in prestige beauty, from the formula and fragrance to the results you see and feel, at a price that makes it easy to reach for every single day.”

“We pounce on trends and bring ideas to market in less than nine months. Ideas don’t die in board rooms at Hi Peach Layne,” said Sarah Reid, Co-Founder and Chief of Creative at Hi Peach Layne. “We pay attention to what people love across beauty and personal care at every level and ask how we can deliver that experience at a price that makes sense for everyday life. Hair Repair Oil is exactly that. It looks beautiful on your shelf, feels incredible in your hair, and most importantly, it performs.”

ABOUT HI PEACH LAYNE

Hi Peach Layne is a women-owned beauty and wellness brand founded by Rachael Oberste and Sarah Reid on the belief that premium beauty shouldn’t come with a premium price tag. Since launching at Walmart in 2023, the brand has expanded from bath and body into hair care, beauty essentials, and seasonal gifting, bringing high-quality, trend-forward products to everyday consumers. Known for its playful designs, colorful products, and fragrances inspired by designer scents, Hi Peach Layne combines thoughtful formulations with accessible pricing. With expertise spanning product development, design, manufacturing, and retail, the brand brings emerging beauty trends to life through innovative, cruelty-free products formulated without parabens, sulfates, or phthalates. Hi Peach Layne products are available at Walmart and selected retailers nationwide. Learn more at hipeachlayne.com.

Media Contact:

Lars E. Rosene

Clario Group | On behalf of Hi Peach Layne

+1 972.832.8707

Media@clariogroup.com

Correction: The first image has been updated.

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SOURCE Hi Peach Layne