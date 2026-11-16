Tech

FFR has delivered two Aegis Ultra robots to Central Michigan University, the first customer for FFR in Michigan. This marks the first sale and delivery to a university lab in the state and moves the Company beyond K–12 schools into universities and research labs, broadening the customer base of FFR’s Education and Research Ecosystem.

FFR released its first financial results since completing the acquisition of the robotics business last week and FFAI is scheduled to report its 2026 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 16, 2026.

FFR team recently completed a simulation-based validation of a label-based parts-sorting scenario using Faber U, our wheeled mobile manipulator.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) (“FFR” or the “Company”), a California-based Physical AI robotics ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, CEO of FFR.

“Welcome to Weekly Report 81. Let me start with another update on our Hundred-City Initiative for robot deployment. FFR has delivered two Aegis Ultra robots to Central Michigan University, our first customer in Michigan. This marks our first sale and delivery to a university lab in the state. This delivery means more than adding one more university customer. It expands our business on three levels.

First, we’re moving beyond K–12 schools into universities and research labs, broadening the customer base of FFR’s Education and Research Ecosystem. Second, we’re expanding from California into other states, building experience for taking the Hundred-City Initiative across regions. Third, we’re going beyond delivering robots and into applications in specific academic disciplines. CMU’s Department of Recreation, Parks, and Leisure Services Administration has a long history and is one of its signature strengths. We believe Aegis will bring unique value to Physical AI teaching, research, and hands-on practice in this field. It will also help us build experience for developing use cases and rolling out solutions to more colleges and universities.

Going forward, we’ll launch a customer success tour across our four industry ecosystems, visiting customers to see our robots at work in real-world settings. Through videos and written updates, we’ll share more feedback and firsthand experiences straight from users on the front lines.

In our Industrial and Logistics Ecosystem, the team recently completed a simulation-based validation of a label-based parts-sorting scenario using Faber U, our wheeled mobile manipulator. This lays out the groundwork for testing on real robots and proof-of-concept projects in real-world settings. Faber combines autonomous mobility, precise manipulation, and dual-arm coordination. Building on those strengths, we’ll validate it on real robots and on site, and step by step develop Skills and Industry Productivity Solutions for sorting, machine loading and unloading, and logistics transfer. Now let me turn to our Four-Core Full-Stack AI products and business.

Today I’ll focus on our Physical AI Brain and Developer Platform Core. Brain Blocks, one of the six development tools on our Developer Platform, has launched an AI module along with motion recording and playback. It can recognize gestures, body poses, objects, and sounds, and use those results in block-based programs, with no coding required. This makes developing robot perception and motion far more intuitive and greatly lowers the barrier to programming. In turn, it speeds up the adoption and application of Physical AI.

On November 6, FFR hosted a developer workshop in Silicon Valley on vibe coding, where even beginners could program using natural language. The event produced a batch of new Skills, adding to our Skills Store. It also gave us experience as we explore ways for FFR and developers to share in the revenue together.

This week, FFR released its first financial results since completing the acquisition of the robotics business. For the first nine months of the year, the acquired robotics business generated unaudited standalone combined revenue of approximately $2.3 million and gross profit of approximately $593,000, a gross margin of about 26%. As we continue to advance our four industry ecosystems and Four-Core Full-Stack AI business, we reaffirmed FFR’s 2026 guidance for the robotics business on a standalone basis: approximately 2,000 units sold and shipped, with continued deliveries at a positive unit gross margin.

In the next phase, we’ll focus on advancing the Hundred-City Initiative, RoboShare’s Ten-City Strategy, and the “Built in USA” Acceleration Program. We’ll keep expanding sales and deployment and improving our operating and financial performance.

We also plan to launch our Physical AI Cloud technology platform during CES, together with our Productivity Token standards, which will define how Productivity Tokens are measured, calculated, and used. Together, they will bring together the capabilities of our Physical AI Brain and Developer Platform and establish a way to measure and settle robot productivity. This will provide a foundation for pricing and transacting robot-sharing services, and make transactions across the industry more efficient.

Given the time, I won’t go through everything in our Q3 results here. For details, please refer to FFR’s public filings.

At FFAI, our strategic and business upgrades are also moving forward. This includes plans of building a Physical AI Device manufacturing, testing, and validation center for FFR robots at our Hanford factory. We’re also in active discussions on capital partnerships based on complementary technologies, and we plan to announce major progress in early December. All right, see you next week!”

About FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) is a U.S.-based Embodied AI robotics company focused on the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and deployment of intelligent robotic technologies, products and industry solutions. FFR is building a “Four-Core Full-Stack” AI ecosystem covering the full lifecycle of robotics, consisting of EAI Brain & Developer Platform, EAI Devices, Industry Productivity Solutions, and EAI Data Factory. Guided by the technology and product philosophy of “One Brain, Multi-forms, Multi-capabilities,” FFR aims to empower humanoid, biomimetic, and other robotic form factors through a unified EAI Brain, while continuously expanding their multi-task and multi-scenario capabilities. The ecosystem is designed to support the full robotics lifecycle, including R&D, deployment, data collection and training, operations, and commercial applications. FFR also operates RoboShare, a robot-sharing and services platform.

To learn more, visit www.ff.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Statements other than historical facts, including statements regarding the standalone full-year 2026 guidance for the acquired robotics business, expected sales and shipments, projected revenue and unit sales under the five-year business plan, expected gross margins, planned partnerships and access to government procurement opportunities, FFR’s business strategy, commercialization plans, robotics operations, anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future growth opportunities and development and deployment of robotics technologies, are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the risk that the standalone guidance and longer-term projections are not achieved; FFR’s ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquired business, commercialize its robotics technologies, achieve its business objectives, obtain additional financing, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, compete effectively, manage its liquidity position and execute its strategic transition.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in FFR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, FFR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ff-eai-robotics-ecosystem-inc-ffr-ceo-yt-jia-shares-weekly-updates-on-robots-delivery-to-central-michigan-university-brain-blocks-ai-module-and-industrial-scenario-validation-302939853.html

SOURCE FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.