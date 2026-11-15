An upgraded thermostat joins 35,000-BTU heating capacity, 320 CFM airflow and four heat settings to help owners warm their RV quickly and manage propane use.

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FOGATTI has introduced a thermostat upgrade for its FOGATTI InstaHeat Ultra 35K RV Furnace, improving temperature-control accuracy ahead of the winter travel season. The propane furnace combines fast cabin warm-up with four selectable heating levels, giving RV owners more control over comfort and fuel use during cold-weather stays.

Warm up, then turn the heat down

A furnace has its hardest work to do when an RV has been sitting in the cold. The InstaHeat 35K pairs a maximum heating capacity of 35,000 BTU with 320 CFM airflow to move warm air through the vehicle’s ducts. For owners returning to a cold cabin, that combination helps restore a comfortable living space.

Once the RV is warm, full heating power may no longer be needed. Owners can choose from 17,000, 25,000, 30,000 and 35,000 BTU settings as conditions change. The lower settings help manage propane consumption when less heat is required.

That choice matters on longer stays. Heating can draw heavily on a propane supply that also serves the cooktop and water heater, and a refill may mean breaking camp. Four heating levels give owners a practical way to adjust furnace demand. The updated thermostat adds more accurate temperature control to that flexibility.

“On a winter trip, people notice how quickly the RV warms up. They also notice how much propane is left a few days later,” said Legend Todd, Technical Director at FOGATTI. “We wanted owners to have useful choices between those two points. The thermostat update helps them control cabin temperature more accurately, while the four heat settings let them choose how much heating power to use.”

Built for the colder hours

As temperatures fall overnight, dependable heating becomes especially important. The InstaHeat 35K uses an upgraded heat exchanger to support effective heat transfer in below-freezing conditions. Built-in fault alerts help identify operating issues and give owners clearer information when seeking support away from home.

Sleep mode keeps operating noise down to 40 dB, a useful consideration when beds and heating equipment share a small space. Rapid and Standard modes provide additional settings for initial warm-up and daily heating.

For Black Friday, the InstaHeat 35K will be 20% off on Amazon from November 19 through November 30, 2026.

For more information about FOGATTI and its products, visit www.fogatti.com or email pr@fogatti.com.

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SOURCE FOGATTI