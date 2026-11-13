New Ion Drive location expands access to medical dermatology for patients in Sparks, Reno, and surrounding communities

SPARKS, Nev., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Golden State Dermatology (GSD), a physician-led and physician-owned dermatology network, is pleased to announce the opening of its Sparks, Nevada clinic at 5070 Ion Drive, Suite 201. The clinic is now open and accepting new patients.

Patients at the Sparks clinic can see board-certified dermatologist Christian Jones, MD, and Daisy Hoffert, PA-C, MPAS, a certified physician assistant specializing in medical and surgical dermatology. The clinic provides skin cancer screenings, evaluation of changing moles and other concerning skin growths, and care for conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and warts.

A Northern Nevada native, Daisy Hoffert earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Touro University Nevada. Her approach emphasizes patient education and working with patients to develop treatment plans that fit their needs.

Dr. Jones is looking forward to being back in the Reno-Sparks area, where he previously spent 20 years in private practice in Reno. He has more than 30 years of experience in medical and surgical dermatology and completed his dermatology residency at Baylor College of Medicine.

“Opening in Sparks is part of our commitment to making dermatology care easier to access in the communities we serve,” said Ed Becker, MD, founder of Golden State Dermatology. “Dr. Christian Jones and Daisy Hoffert both have deep ties to Northern Nevada, and we’re pleased to have them caring for patients at our new Sparks clinic.”

The Sparks clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can call (775) 800-9680, text (775) 551-6122, or visit the Sparks clinic page to book online.

About Golden State Dermatology

Golden State Dermatology is a physician-led and physician-owned network serving patients across the Western & Central United States. Their services include medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, dermatopathology, plastic surgery, vein treatments, and hair restoration. Learn more at GoldenStateDermatology.com.

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SOURCE Golden State Dermatology