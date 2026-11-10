Hankook & Company Group Showcases Mobility Technologies at AAPEX 2026 to Expand Hankook's Global Reach

Hankook & Company, Hanon Systems and Hankook Tire exhibited together for the second consecutive year, Nov. 3–5 in Las Vegas

A single vehicle mock-up brought together the three companies’ battery, thermal management and tire technologies

Electrified AGM, HICE module, iON and airless tires highlighted technologies for electrification and future mobility

Companies leveraged their customer networks to pursue new business opportunities in the U.S. aftermarket, projected to reach nearly $600 billion in 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hankook & Company Group, led by Chairman Hyunbum Cho, showcased battery, thermal management and tire technologies at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), held Nov. 3–5.

Hankook & Company, Hanon Systems and Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire), three of the Group’s core companies, exhibited together for the second consecutive year. Their joint booth introduced customers worldwide to the Group’s mobility technologies through its portfolio of battery, thermal management and tire businesses.

The booth was located in the Underhood Section on Level 2 of The Venetian Expo. At the front of the booth, a vehicle mock-up featured batteries, thermal management systems and tires from the three companies, visually illustrating each product’s role and how the technologies complement one another. A large hanging LED display above the booth featured promotional videos about the Group and its key products and technologies.

The booth also included dedicated product and technology displays for each company and a shared lounge. The companies drew on their customer networks to explore new partnerships through on-site consultations and business meetings.

Hankook & Company Highlights AGM Battery Technologies for Future Mobility

Hankook & Company’s Energy Solution (ES) Business Division showcased its Hankook brand batteries and technologies, focusing on AGM batteries, a key product line in its global strategy.

Hankook & Company offers a range of lead-acid batteries, including AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat), EFB (Enhanced Flooded Battery) and MF (Maintenance Free) products, designed for the varied operating conditions of passenger and commercial vehicles. Its AGM batteries combine strong starting power and high charge acceptance to deliver reliable power for start-stop systems and hybrid vehicles.

The display featured the Electrified AGM concept battery and a brand video. Following its participation in Automechanika Frankfurt in September, the company used AAPEX 2026 to highlight its AGM technologies for future mobility and deepen engagement with customers.

In North America, the company works through its U.S. sales subsidiary and Tennessee plant to meet local supply needs and support business partners. Its manufacturing network in Korea (Daejeon and Jeonju) and the United States enables it to meet customer demand and expand collaboration with partners worldwide.

As electrified vehicles (xEVs) and software-defined vehicles (SDVs) reshape the mobility industry, Hankook & Company is developing next-generation battery solutions, including lithium-ion batteries, to stay ahead of this shift.

Hanon Systems Brings OE Expertise to the North American Aftermarket

Hanon Systems is building on its original equipment (OE) thermal management expertise and commitment to product quality under the aftermarket slogan “Driven by OE Expertise.” Following Automechanika Frankfurt in September, the company engaged with global partners to communicate its aftermarket strategy and explore new business opportunities in North America.

Hanon Systems supplies automakers worldwide with key thermal management components, including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, compressors, powertrain cooling systems, electronics and fluid pressure and fluid transport products. The company aims to leverage its original equipment expertise alongside the Group’s distribution and dealer networks and brand management capabilities to drive growth in the global aftermarket.

At AAPEX 2026, Hanon Systems showcased a range of aftermarket thermal management products, including mechanical and electric compressors, radiators, condensers, cooling modules, electronic water pumps and blower motors, covering applications for internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles.

The company also exhibited the production version of its Highly Integrated Cooling Entity (HICE) thermal management module for the first time. The module integrates an electric compressor, electronic expansion valves, water-cooled condenser, internal heat exchanger and chiller into a single unit. This integrated design reduces system complexity to simplify assembly and optimize space utilization.

First applied in the BMW iX3, the HICE module was named a finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Awards. Winners will be announced on November 17.

Through its joint participation with Hankook Tire, Hanon Systems sought to expand its engagement with customers and distribution partners in North America and support the continued growth of its aftermarket business.

Hankook Tire Showcases EV-Specific iON Tires and Airless Concepts

Hankook Tire exhibited the EV-specific iON evo SUV alongside two airless concept tires. The display highlighted the company’s technological expertise through key products for electrified vehicles and future tire concepts.

The iON evo SUV balances low noise, tread life, grip and low rolling resistance to address EVs’ higher loads and driving characteristics. The tires were also fitted to the vehicle mock-up. Through the exhibition, Hankook Tire sought to raise awareness of iON and reinforce its premium positioning in the EV tire market.

The intelligent airless concept tire i-Flex illustrates the company’s approach to developing tire technologies for future mobility applications, including robotaxis.

Concept S, an airless tire focused on sustainability, embodies Hankook Tire’s vision for tires made from 100% sustainable materials by 2050. Supporting content at the booth explained the structures and technical features of both i-Flex and Concept S.

Hankook Tire also participated in the SEMA Show, an automotive specialty-equipment trade show held in Las Vegas during the same week. Through the two events, the company sought to connect with more customers and pursue new business opportunities across the North American automotive aftermarket and the performance and tuning markets.

According to the Auto Care Association, the U.S. automotive aftermarket, including parts, repair and maintenance services, is projected to grow 5.4% year over year to $599.7 billion in 2026. The market is forecast to reach $676.5 billion by 2029.

The average age of passenger cars and light trucks in the United States has reached a record 12.9 years. An aging vehicle fleet is driving demand for maintenance and repairs, while increasingly sophisticated vehicle electronics, including advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), are increasing demand for specialized servicing. Together, these trends are supporting market growth.

“At AAPEX, our three companies showcased the Group’s technological and business strengths to customers worldwide for the second consecutive year,” said a spokesperson for Hankook & Company Group. “We will combine our companies’ expertise to create new business opportunities and further strengthen the global presence of Hankook, our unified brand.”

Further information is available on the company’s website.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hankook–company-group-showcases-mobility-technologies-at-aapex-2026-to-expand-hankooks-global-reach-302934102.html

SOURCE Hankook & Company Group