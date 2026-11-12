High-efficiency n-type modules will support long-term renewable-energy generation in demanding South African operating conditions

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JA has been selected as the exclusive photovoltaic (PV) module supplier for Teraco’s 120MW Sediba solar project in Parys, in South Africa’s Free State province. The company will supply the high-efficiency n-type modules required for large-scale renewable energy development.

Owned by Teraco, a provider of carrier-, cloud- and vendor-neutral data centre environments for colocation services, Sediba will generate renewable electricity that will be fed into the national grid. The corresponding renewable energy allocation will be supplied to Teraco’s data centre operations through a power-wheeling arrangement with local municipalities and Eskom.

The project is expected to generate more than 354,000MWh of renewable electricity annually once operational, with operations scheduled to begin by the end of 2026.

Engineered for demanding South African conditions

The Sediba site presents the type of operating environment in which long-term PV performance is critical. High summer temperatures, intense solar irradiation, dust, seasonal thunderstorms and significant temperature variations can place sustained pressure on solar modules over their operating life.

Following technical evaluation and testing, JA was selected as the project’s exclusive module supplier based on the performance, durability and long-term reliability of its PV technology.

JA’s high-efficiency n-type modules are engineered to maintain strong energy output while withstanding challenging environmental and mechanical conditions, including high temperatures, hail and heavy loads. These characteristics are particularly important for utility-scale projects designed to operate reliably over several decades.

For Sediba, module selection therefore extends beyond initial power output. Long-term degradation, mechanical integrity, product consistency and the ability to perform across changing environmental conditions are all fundamental to the project’s lifetime generation profile.

Quality and traceability across the module lifecycle

JA combines module technology with a globally consistent approach to manufacturing quality and supply-chain management.

Key materials used in its modules, including glass and soldering ribbon, can be traced throughout the manufacturing process. Detailed environmental and supply-chain records provide further visibility across the product lifecycle.

This combination of manufacturing control, material traceability and product testing is designed to give project owners greater confidence in module quality and long-term performance, particularly for large-scale installations where consistency across thousands of modules is essential.

Supporting lower-carbon infrastructure

JA’s involvement in Sediba also reflects its broader focus on reducing the environmental impact of solar generation across the full value chain.

The company’s climate targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, while its manufacturing operations incorporate measures designed to reduce carbon emissions associated with PV production. JA also operates nationally recognised green factories as part of its approach to more sustainable manufacturing.

By combining lower-carbon manufacturing practices with high-efficiency module technology, JA aims to extend the environmental benefits of renewable energy beyond electricity generation itself.

For customers developing large-scale renewable-energy projects, this increasingly means considering not only how much electricity a module can generate, but also product longevity, manufacturing efficiency, supply-chain transparency and lifecycle environmental performance.

A reference project for large-scale solar in Africa

Large commercial and industrial electricity users are increasingly turning to renewable generation and wheeling arrangements to secure cleaner electricity, manage long-term energy requirements and advance sustainability objectives. In this environment, dependable PV performance and predictable lifetime generation are becoming increasingly important considerations.

JA’s role in Sediba demonstrates how proven module technology can meet these requirements at utility-scale. As the project progresses towards operation, it will showcase the application of JA’s n-type technology in one of South Africa’s demanding solar environments and further demonstrate the company’s ability to support complex, large-scale renewable-energy projects.

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SOURCE JA