Princess Cruises Commemorates Inaugural Season at Celebration Key with Star Princess

Special Bahamian Welcome and Festivities Mark the Occasion as Cruise Line Plans 69 Visits During 2026–27 Caribbean Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Princess Cruises welcomed guests to Celebration Key, Carnival Corporation’s exclusive Caribbean beachfront destination, with the inaugural call of its newest ship, Star Princess. A festive Bahamian welcome and special ceremonies marked the arrival at the south side of Grand Bahama Island.

The inaugural celebration brought together Honorable Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama and Member of Parliament for Pineridge, and other local distinguished government, tourism and port officials for a commemorative sand impression handprint ceremony featuring Star Princess Captain Paolo Arrigo and President Gus Antorcha. Adding to the festivities, a traditional Bahamian Junkanoo band performed a spirited rendition of The Love Boat theme song, while impressive beach rake art and a custom Princess Cruises sand sculpture beneath Celebration Key’s iconic Sun Portal provided picture-perfect tributes to the occasion.

“For nearly 60 years, Princess has welcomed guests to the Bahamas, an essential part of our global portfolio,” said Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President. “This milestone also reflects the strength of our partnership with The Bahamas and our shared commitment to supporting tourism in Grand Bahama. With 69 calls planned this season, we look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to this extraordinary destination and creating meaningful experiences that become part of their own Princess stories long after their vacations end.”

Celebration Key Highlights

Designed to offer something for every type of traveler, Celebration Key invites Princess guests to discover their own perfect island escape. From relaxing on pristine white-sand beaches and swimming in crystal-clear waters to enjoying expansive freshwater lagoons, family friendly activities, private cabanas, shopping and authentic Bahamian flavors, the destination offers a variety of ways to spend an unforgettable day in paradise.

Princess Cruises Visits to Celebration Key

The inaugural visit marks the beginning of 69 scheduled calls during the 2026–27 season, followed by 32 planned calls in 2028, across six ships. The expanded deployment further strengthens Princess Cruises’ longstanding commitment to the Caribbean while supporting tourism and economic opportunities for the Grand Bahama community.

More about Princess Cruises in the Caribbean

Additional information about Princess Cruises in the Caribbean is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or visiting www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises:

Princess Cruises, the original Love Boat, has been creating enriching vacations shaped by discovery, human connection, and personalized service for more than 60 years. Sailing to more than 345 destinations in over 90 countries across all seven continents, Princess invites millions of guests to experience new places, people, and cultures in meaningful ways. Recognized as the world’s most iconic cruise brand, Princess is known for thoughtfully curated global itineraries, well-appointed staterooms, exceptional dining and entertainment, and immersive experiences onboard and ashore. By bringing together thoughtful service, elevated experiences, and extraordinary destinations, Princess creates meaningful moments, lasting connections and stories worth sharing long after the journey ends. Princess Cruises is part of Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in more than 800 ports and destinations worldwide (NYSE: CCL).

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SOURCE Princess Cruises