550 young Macao SAR and French musicians take the stage in a spectacular showcase

MACAO, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Macau Band Directors Association (MBDA) and the 10th anniversary of The Parisian® Macao, Sands China partnered with MBDA to present the Macau Band Directors Association 30th Anniversary Concert Saturday at The Parisian Theatre and the Charm de France Winds Concert extended performance Sunday at a local school.

The two events brought together over 550 musicians from Macao SAR and France and drew a total audience of over 1,500 students, teachers, parents, and members of the public, offering them a stirring showcase of the dedication of the city’s wind band community and Macao’s enduring achievements in talent development.

The Macau Band Directors Association 30th Anniversary Concert was presented under the Sands China Performing Arts Programme and featured an unprecedented line-up, bringing together 18 local performing groups –– comprising musicians aged from eight to 40, alongside MBDA alumni who first found their musical calling through the association as youngsters, and have devoted themselves to music even after entering the workforce. Participants included four ensembles under MBDA, three award-winning chamber groups from the Macao Young Musicians Competition, and young members from wind bands representing 11 local schools.

Also taking the stage were the acclaimed virtuosos of France’s Amet’s Family, invited to perform in Macao SAR for the first time as special guest artists. Aged just 12-15, siblings Guillaume Amet, a promising young trombonist, Diane Amet, a rising talent on the French horn, and Baptiste Amet, an accomplished clarinettist, have already earned international accolades for their exceptional musicianship. Through shared performances, young musicians from Macao SAR and France cultivated meaningful connections across cultures, enriching one another’s artistic journeys through collaboration, exchange and a shared passion for music.

Marking the largest scale of performers since the founding of MBDA, the concert united more than 550 musicians from Macao SAR and France in a gripping celebration of wind music. Prior to the concert, Macao’s participating ensembles devoted months to meticulous preparation. Meanwhile, musicians from Macao SAR and France came together in joint rehearsals, refining every detail of the performance in a shared pursuit of artistic excellence.

The concert unfolded in four chapters. Opening the programme were three award-winning chamber ensembles from the woodwind, brass and percussion categories of this year’s Macao Young Musicians Competition, whose accomplished performances showcased the prodigious talent and vitality of Macao’s young instrumentalists. The stage was then taken by the three Amet siblings from France, who joined forces with Macao SAR’s youth ensembles in a series of collaborative performances, their musical partnership bringing to life the bonds forged through a shared love of music.

The programme continued with an appearance by the Macau Continuo Winds, comprising working professionals whose enduring dedication to music reflected their lifelong passion for the arts and the spirit of musical inheritance across generations. The concert culminated in a spectacular massed performance by around 550 local musicians, where beautifully rendered melodies and soaring harmonies filled the theatre. The grand finale showcased the extraordinarily expressive power of wind music while celebrating the enduring legacy of Macao’s wind bands across generations.

Featuring a diverse repertoire of Romantic works, classical arrangements and contemporary wind band compositions, the concert drew lovers of wind music, parents of young local musicians, community members and visitors alike. Through their impressive performances, musicians from Macao SAR and France demonstrated the elegance of wind music and its power to unite and foster cultural exchange, earning warm applause throughout the performance.

To further promote international musical exchange, Sands China and MBDA also presented the extended “Charm de France Winds Concert” at the Chapel of Santa Rosa de Lima English Secondary School Sunday. Featuring the three young Amet musicians and prestigious Hong Kong pianist Dr. Cherry Tsang, the school outreach performance offered students, aspiring musicians and band members a valuable opportunity to experience the artistry of Europe’s rising young wind musicians firsthand, broadening their artistic horizons and inspiring musical aspirations.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China Ltd., said: “For three decades, the Macao Band Directors Association has inspired and guided generations of young people to foster a lifelong passion for wind music, contributing immeasurably to Macao’s cultural landscape. As MBDA celebrates its 30th anniversary and The Parisian Macao marks its 10th anniversary, we are honoured to present this meaningful musical occasion through the Sands China Performing Arts Programme. Since its launch in 2023, the programme has leveraged Sands China’s various platforms to introduce high-calibre arts and cultural events, in a bid to foster cultural exchange and nurture local talent.

“This concert embodies such vision, bringing together more than 550 outstanding musicians from Macao SAR and France. Reflecting the fruits of years of music talent cultivation, the event also deepens cultural dialogue and reaffirms Macao’s unique role as a bridge between Chinese and Western cultures. Through the unifying power of music, the event brought positive energy to the wider community. We also extended the programme through a dedicated wind music performance at a local school, bringing remarkable artistic experiences to local music students and inspiring them to pursue greater artistic aspirations. Together, the two events attracted over 1,500 attendees, celebrating both young musical talent and MBDA’s enduring commitment to music education. On this special occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to MBDA on its 30th anniversary and pay tribute to its decades of achievement. Looking ahead, Sands China will continue to fully support the Macao SAR government’s policy direction of advancing the city’s arts and cultural development, contributing Macao’s growth as a City of Performing Arts and a Cultural Macao, while further reinforcing its position as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.”

Leong Pui Long, president of the Macau Band Directors Association, said: “Reflecting on the past three decades, I feel privileged to have grown alongside the Association and its affiliated ensembles, witnessing the remarkable development of wind music education in Macao. This 30th anniversary is both a celebration of past achievements and the start of a new journey. Looking ahead, the Association will remain dedicated to advancing wind music education, nurturing the next generation of local talent, strengthening international exchange, and broadening the horizons of Macao’s musicians.”

The concert featured members of wind bands from 11 local schools, namely Macau Pooi To Middle School; Pui Ching Middle School Macau; Keang Peng School; Santa Rosa de Lima English Secondary School, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School Macau, Our Lady of Fatima Girls’ School; Macau Anglican College; Escola Choi Nong Chi Tai; Yuet Wah College, Macau; Kao Yip Middle School; and School of the Nations. Performing alongside MBDA ensembles and young musicians from France gave Macao’s young wind musicians valuable exposure to international standards and artistic exchange. The intention is to further support the development of local musical talent.

Launched in 2023, the Sands China Performing Arts Programme has leveraged the diverse strengths of Sands China’s performance venues to create a premier platform for artistic exchange and collaboration while continuously introducing leading national and international performing arts productions. The programme actively aligns with the Macao SAR government’s vision of developing Macao as a “City of Performing Arts” and a “Cultural Macao,” further promoting the integrated development of “Tourism + Culture.” By showcasing Macao’s unique role as an important gateway for mutual learning between Eastern and Western civilizations and as a platform for international cultural exchange, the programme contributes to the development of Macao as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure, while enhancing the city’s appeal as a premier international cultural tourism destination.

About the Macau Band Directors Association (MBDA)

The Macau Band Directors Association (MBDA) is a registered non-profit musical organization in Macao, established in 1996. Over the past three decades, MBDA has remained steadfast in its founding mission to promote and develop wind music performance and education across Macao, actively conducting training programs in numerous local schools. Its membership currently comprises wind conductors, instrumental instructors, and students. Upholding the core motto of “Rooted in Macau, Embracing the World,” the association has been a vital driving force behind the local wind music movement. To foster close ties with regional organizations, MBDA joined the Asia-Pacific Band Directors’ Association (APBDA) in 1998, and successfully hosted the prestigious 14th APBDA Festival in Macao in August 2006.

In tandem with the evolution of wind artistry, MBDA has established a comprehensive framework of ensembles. It oversees the Macau Youth Symphonic Band (YSB), the Saxophone Ensemble, the Percussion Ensemble, the Jazz Band, and various brass and woodwind chamber formations. In recent years, the association formed the Macau Symphony Band, comprised of local professional wind musicians, which features prominently in annual festivals. In 2025, the Macau Continuo Winds (MCW) was established to provide continuous training and staging opportunities for alumni and members who have entered the workforce but remain deeply passionate about wind music culture.

MBDA organizes a diverse range of wind music activities annually. Most notably, the Macau Band Fair (formerly the Macau Band Festival), running for over two decades, enjoys a stellar reputation across Hong Kong, Macao, and the Greater China region. Other annual signature projects encompass the YSB Thematic Concert Series, YSB Chamber Ensemble Series, Rendezvous with the Masters Series, Macau Young Musicians Series, Musicians’ Gathering Series, as well as various masterclasses and workshops.

About the Featured Guest Performers: Amet’s Family

Diane Amet

Born in 2014, French horn player Diane Amet is a young musician whose musicality and dedication are already reflected in a growing list of distinctions. She currently studies the French horn in Paris with Jérôme Rouillard, horn player of the Orchestre de Paris and professor at the Conservatoire national supérieur de musique et de danse de Paris.

Diane has already distinguished herself in several national competitions. In 2025, she was awarded First Prize at the Rotary Club Competition as well as First Prize at the Hauts-de-France Brass Band Young Soloists Competition. She also won First Prize in her category at the National French Horn Competition in Versailles.

Guillaume Amet

French trombonist Guillaume Amet is pursuing a musical path already marked by several national distinctions and by his first opportunities to perform with professional ensembles.

He studies the trombone with David Maquet, Principal Trombone of the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. His guidance provides Guillaume with a strong foundation on the instrument and a musical perspective shaped by professional orchestral experience.

Guillaume has been awarded First Prize at the Rotary Club Competition as well as First Prize at the Hauts-de-France Brass Band Young Soloists Competition.

In 2026, he won First Prize at the Concours Édouard Colonne. This distinction will give him the opportunity to perform as a soloist with the Orchestre Colonne in Paris during the 2026-2027 season, marking an important step in his artistic development.

Baptiste Amet

Born in 2011, French clarinettist Baptiste Amet is a young musician of remarkable musical maturity and versatility. Alongside the clarinet, he studies piano, percussion and orchestral conducting, cultivating a broad and deeply engaged approach to music. He currently studies clarinet with Florent Héau and has received guidance from distinguished clarinettists including Nicolas Baldeyrou and Kilian Herold.

Baptiste has received numerous distinctions in both national and international competitions. Among them are First Prizes at several leading French competitions, including the Amiens National Clarinet Competition, which he won at the age of 10, and the Rotary Club National Competition in 2025. He was awarded Third Prize at the Sava Dimitrov International Clarinet Competition in Bulgaria in 2025. In 2026, he won First Prize at the Sinota di Portus Naonis International Competition in Italy, where the jury was chaired by Sabine Meyer.

His experience as a performer already includes appearances as a soloist with professional ensembles. In 2026, Baptiste joins the Verbier Festival Junior Orchestra, continuing to develop his experience within an international musical environment.

About Sands China Ltd.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company’s integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian® Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company’s portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, The Londoner Theatre and Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company’s Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

For more information, please visit www.sandschina.com.

Media contacts:

Corporate Communications, Sands China Ltd.

Mabel Wu

Tel: +853 8118 2268

Email: mabel.wu@sands.com.mo

Jesse Chiang

Tel: +853 8118 2054

Email: jesse.chiang@sands.com.mo

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