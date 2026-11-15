Ten players earned more than $30,000 in Season 4 of the NEXT Golf Tour. For some, the next few months could change everything.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Everybody watches professional golf’s biggest stages. The majors. The Ryder Cup. The DP World Tour. The PGA TOUR. Every golfer dreams of getting there.

But the road to golf’s biggest stages is often brutally difficult. Talent alone is rarely enough. Travel costs, entry fees, accommodation, and years spent chasing opportunities create barriers long before many players get the chance to prove themselves. That is why the NEXT Golf Tour exists.

The world’s largest indoor golf tour returns for Season 5 with more players, more opportunities, and more pathways to professional golf than any other indoor golf competition. And unlike most forms of simulator golf, NEXT is not built around entertainment. It is built around opportunity.

Last season, ten players earned more than $30,000 competing on Trackman simulators around the world. Leading the earnings list were Finland’s Kim Koivu ($70,921), Czech Republic’s Simon Zach ($70,358), Sweden’s Oliver Lilliedahl ($44,900), American AJ Cavotta ($43,417), and American Jordan Weber ($43,094).

Across its first four seasons, the NEXT Golf Tour has paid more than $3.7 million in prize money while also creating pathways to the DP World Tour, HotelPlanner Tour, Epson Tour, and LIV Golf Promotions Event.

But the money tells only part of the story. Every season there are players whose year changes. Every season there are players whose careers change. And every season there are players whose lives change. That is what makes the NEXT Golf Tour compelling.

Golf analyst Ryan French has described the NEXT Golf Tour as one of the most interesting opportunity stories in modern golf because of what is at stake for the players competing.

“Every season the NEXT Golf Tour is going to change the year, the career, or the life of some players. Seeing players chase those opportunities is incredibly exciting. Especially because fans can follow every shot, every hole and every leaderboard movement through the live scoring and video coverage.“

Season 5 expands those opportunities even further. A new Challenger Series creates additional entry points into the ecosystem while players continue to compete for prize money, rankings, exemptions, tour starts and career-defining opportunities.

While much of the golf world talks about growing the game, the NEXT Golf Tour is focused on something equally important: Growing access to opportunity. Because for some players, a few rounds on a Trackman simulator can become the most important rounds of their season. And sometimes, the most important rounds of their lives.

Check the new format for Season 5 and follow the action on the NEXT Golf Tour Instagram.

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SOURCE TRACKMAN A/S