NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — X-Sense‘s XR0A-iR Wi-Fi Smart Radon Detector is available at Lowe’s stores across the United States. With an MSRP of $99.99, it offers a reusable solution for continuous home radon monitoring.

Its retail presence includes locations in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Iowa, extending access in states with significant radon concerns. Pennsylvania reports elevated radon in approximately 40% of tested homes, while Iowa is classified entirely within EPA’s highest radon-potential zone.(Pennsylvania DEP, Iowa HHS)

Radon is an invisible, odorless radioactive gas that can enter homes from the ground. EPA estimates that it causes approximately 21,000 U.S. lung cancer deaths annually and is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers. (EPA)

For routine monitoring, the XR0A-iR reduces reliance on repeated paid professional visits and eliminates mailing samples for each check, saving scheduling time and recurring testing expenses. Unlike single-use mail-in kits, it provides ongoing readings and trends without laboratory processing.

The C-NRPP-certified XR0A-iR offers measurement accuracy within ±10% at 5.4 pCi/L (200 Bq/m³) after seven days of monitoring, at a 95% confidence level. The detector connects to 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi for remote readings and app notifications. Its LCD displays radon levels and trend arrows, while up to 999 days of monitoring help reveal changes over time. Saved history survives battery replacement, and PDF reports or XLSX/CSV exports support professional consultation. Simple setup and up to two years of battery life make ongoing use convenient.

Home monitoring complements professional assessment and mitigation. EPA recommends fixing homes at 4 pCi/L or higher and considering reduction between 2 and 4 pCi/L. The detector measures radon; reducing elevated levels requires appropriate action. (EPA guidance)

Availability through Lowe’s brings radon monitoring into everyday home improvement shopping. Customers should check local stock before visiting.

About X-Sense

X-Sense has helped protect more than 15 million households worldwide through its range of smoke, carbon monoxide, and radon detectors, as well as environmental sensors. Its products combine smart features with long-term reliability and ease of use. X-Sense is committed to making innovative home safety solutions accessible to every household.

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SOURCE X-Sense