Health

State-of-the-art facility in the New Orleans BioDistrict will prepare future physician leaders through collaborative learning, clinical training, and compassionate patient care

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NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine Center for Medical Education was formally opened and blessed today, celebrating a major milestone in the partnership behind the new medical school. The state-of-the-art facility will serve future students, advancing a shared commitment to educating the next generation of physicians who will help improve health outcomes in the Gulf South and beyond.

Applications are now open through the American Medical College Application Service® (AMCAS®) for the inaugural class of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine, which will welcome its first students in 2027.

Located in a 72,000-square-foot space inside Benson Tower in downtown New Orleans’ growing BioDistrict, the Center for Medical Education will serve as the academic home of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. The facility includes team-based learning classrooms, education laboratories, and modern spaces designed to encourage collaboration, innovation, and meaningful connections among students, faculty and staff. The ceremony recognized the people and institutions whose shared vision for the College of Medicine made it possible.

“Today’s blessing represents far more than the opening of a building. It is a celebration of the generations of students who will learn here, the patients and communities they will serve, and the lasting impact they will have on the future of medicine,” said Reynold Verret, Ph.D., president of Xavier University of Louisiana. “This Center for Medical Education reflects Xavier’s century-long commitment to academic excellence, human dignity, and service, while creating new opportunities for future physicians to pursue their calling.”

The only HBCU college of medicine in the Gulf South, the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine brings together Xavier University of Louisiana’s nationally recognized legacy in STEM and health sciences with Ochsner Health’s commitment patient care, research, innovation, and medical education. The College of Medicine received preliminary accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education in October.

“This state-of-the-art learning environment embodies our commitment to excellence with purpose,” said Leonardo Seoane, M.D., FACP, president and founding dean of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. “Here, future physician leaders will develop the knowledge, clinical proficiency, empathy, and compassion needed to care for our communities. They will be prepared not only to practice medicine, but also to lead, innovate, and respond to the evolving needs of the communities they serve.”

The College of Medicine’s curriculum will emphasize interdisciplinary collaboration, clinical proficiency, and compassionate patient care. First and second-year students will learn in the Center for Medical Education’s classrooms and laboratories, while third and fourth-year students will complete clinical clerkships across Ochsner facilities, including Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, Ochsner Children’s, and Ochsner Baptist. Students will also participate in clinical and community-based experiences that connect classroom instruction with real-world healthcare delivery.

“Ochsner Health is committed to meeting the needs of the communities we serve, and we are honored to continue our work with Xavier University of Louisiana to improve the health in New Orleans, our state, and region,” said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. “Through this new College of Medicine, we are investing in both the future of healthcare and the long-term prosperity and wellness for our many neighbors, friends, and family members.”

Through its facilities, curriculum and clinical partnerships, the College of Medicine aims to expand the regional and national physician workforce, improve health outcomes, and prepare physician scientists to serve patients in New Orleans, the Gulf South, and beyond.

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About the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine

The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine was formed in 2024 through a partnership between Xavier University of Louisiana, one of the nation’s top HBCUs, and Ochsner Health, a leading academic medical center in the Gulf South. The College of Medicine combines Xavier’s academic excellence and century-long legacy in STEM and health sciences with a demonstrated commitment by Ochsner to patient care, research and physician training. Located in the New Orleans BioDistrict, the College of Medicine will prepare physician leaders through rigorous education, real-world training and a commitment to improving health outcomes for all. Learn more at xula.edu/xocom.

Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine celebrates blessing of new Center for Medical Education: Quotes of Support

U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter Sr., Louisiana’s Second Congressional District

“As a proud alumnus of Xavier University of Louisiana, I am excited to celebrate this milestone as the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine prepares to welcome its inaugural class of 2027. This partnership will address the critical need to train physicians from all backgrounds, and advance healthcare access for all. By combining Xavier’s legacy of excellence in education with Ochsner Health’s preeminence in patient care, we are preparing a new generation of healthcare leaders devoted to excellence and building a healthier, more inclusive future for all Louisianians.”

Helena Moreno, Mayor, City of New Orleans

“It is a rare and truly transformational moment when a community earns the opportunity to create a brand-new medical school that will train generations of medical professionals and drive research and economic change felt for decades. This partnership between Xavier and Ochsner will help our bio innovation sector become a driving force in our economy while building cohorts of critically needed medical professionals. As one of the nation’s few HBCU medical schools, it will train our physician leaders to provide compassionate care to all of our communities. Congratulations to President Verret, Pete November and the Xavier and Ochsner teams on this momentous occasion.”

Louisiana State Senator Royce Duplessis, Senate District 5

“As a proud alumnus of and now the state senator representing Xavier University of Louisiana, this is a wonderful day. When it opens its Center for Medical Education in Benson Tower, this will be the only HBCU medical school in Louisiana. The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine is part of a larger mission to address the significant physician shortage and address the need to improve health outcomes for all of our communities. The Legislature was proud to support this effort in the state budget, and we look forward to seeing how Xavier and Ochsner will improve access to care in Louisiana for many years to come.”

Jean Paul “JP” Morrell, At-Large Councilmember, New Orleans City Council

“I am thrilled that we are opening the only HBCU medical school in the Gulf South right here in New Orleans, joining just a handful of historically Black medical schools in the entire country. The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine will educate and empower talented physicians of all backgrounds while signaling that New Orleans is invested in becoming a center for medical study and treatment. By training the next generation of doctors, this school will help us improve health standards for all the communities we serve and improve outcomes for those who need it most. This is a game changer for our residents. The future of healthcare is New Orleans.”

Matthew Willard, At-Large Councilmember, New Orleans City Council

“New Orleans is overflowing with talented young people, and this partnership between Ochsner and Xavier University opens new doors for them to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors right here at home. As Xavier approaches its centennial, this medical college will help develop a new generation of physicians who can serve our neighborhoods, strengthen healthcare across the Gulf Coast, and build a healthier future for us all.”

Andy Kopplin, Chair, BioDistrict Board of Directors and President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation

“There is no better time than now for Ochsner Health and Xavier University of Louisiana to combine their collective expertise in the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine. Establishing this HBCU college of medicine in the Gulf South, in the heart of the BioDistrict, will catalyze public and private investment while helping cement the future success of the district and our regional economy by creating a pathway of well-trained medical professionals for the local workforce. I thank Xavier President Reynold Verret, Ochsner Health CEO Pete November and Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine Founding Dean Dr. Leonardo Seoane for their steadfast and bold leadership, and I look forward to a partnership that positions our region on the leading edge of healthcare training, care and research.”

Michael Hecht, President and CEO, Greater New Orleans, Inc.

“The Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine represents a transformative partnership between two world-class institutions. For decades, Xavier University of Louisiana has produced more African American students who earn medical degrees than any other higher education institution in the nation. Now, thanks to the vision and commitment of Ochsner, those doctors can train and stay in New Orleans and Louisiana. The result will be more physicians where we need them, better health outcomes and New Orleans as home to the only HBCU medical school in the Gulf South. This is a win for our city.”

Garnesha Ezediaro, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Greenwood Initiative Lead

“The opening of the Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine’s Center for Medical Education marks a major investment in the future of healthcare. Building on Xavier University of Louisiana’s legacy of STEM excellence and Ochsner Health’s expertise in patient care and medical training, this partnership will strengthen the physician workforce across the Southeast. Bloomberg Philanthropies is proud to support this investment in the next generation of physicians and the long-term health and prosperity of our communities.”

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SOURCE Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine