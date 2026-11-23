Health

“2026 H.E.L.F. in Seoul” concludes November 21–23 as Hugel’s largest-ever global academic event

The program draws approximately 400 medical professionals from Korea and abroad for clinic tours, a symposium and a factory tour

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, hosted its largest-ever global medical symposium, “2026 H.E.L.F. in Seoul,” from November 21 to 23 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its founding. The event brought together medical professionals from Korea and abroad to share the company’s 25 years of expertise in product development, academic research and manufacturing.

H.E.L.F., or Hugel Expert Leader’s Forum, is the company’s flagship global symposium that has been held since 2013. This year’s theme was “Beauty in Harmony,” focusing on understanding beauty standards and treatment trends across countries and exploring ways to achieve harmony amid those differences. The program included clinic visits, a symposium and a tour of Hugel’s production facilities, giving participants an opportunity to gain firsthand insights into the medical aesthetics field, from clinical practice to product manufacturing.

On November 21, the company organized visits to 11 leading clinics across Korea for approximately 200 international medical professionals, who participated in educational lectures and live demonstrations. At one of the clinics, Dr. Seung-ju Lee of The Other Dermatology Clinic demonstrated combination treatment techniques using Hugel’s diverse product portfolio, giving participants a practical understanding of the latest K-aesthetics trends through live demonstrations.

The gala dinner that evening was moderated by Dr. Hee-dae Jeon of Banobagi Dermatologic Clinic. The session in the evening featured presentations on treatment strategies shaped by aesthetic trends in different markets. Speakers included Dr. Wook Oh of Maylin Clinic The Hyundai Seoul, Dr. Min-seong Kim of Inee Clinic and four international healthcare professionals (HCPs).

The academic symposium took place on November 22, Hugel’s founding anniversary, with approximately 400 medical professionals from Korea and overseas in attendance. Hyesung Kim, a professor at Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital, moderated the symposium by highlighting key takeaways from the presentations and leading the discussions. Before the main sessions, Haiyan Cui, a professor at Tongji Hospital of Tongji University, introduced the event’s theme of “harmony” and its significance in medical aesthetics.

Speakers from Korea and abroad explored the same topics from different regional perspectives, sharing valuable perspectives for clinical practice. The session focused on botulinum toxin treatment strategies tailored to differences between Eastern and Western patients and between male and female patients. The presentations were delivered by Dr. Nark-kyoung Rho of Leaders Dermatology Clinic Cheongdam and Dr. Hyun-jo Kim of CNP Dermatology Clinic Cheonan-Asan Station, alongside two German HCPs, Dr. Mirko Matthias Fuchs of Belstetica Private Clinic and Dr. Konstantin Frank of Lvate Face Aesthetics.

Another presentation focused on HA filler treatment strategies for addressing “Ozempic face,” a condition characterized by facial volume loss and skin laxity following rapid weight loss associated with obesity medications. The presentation was delivered by Dr. Choon-shik Yoon of Yemiwon Dermatology Clinic. Other presentations covered combination treatment approaches incorporating botulinum toxin, HA fillers, and skin rejuvenation.

On November 23, Hugel hosted a factory tour in Chuncheon, Gangwon State for approximately 200 international HCPs. Participants toured the facilities and learned about Hugel’s manufacturing capabilities and quality management systems developed over the past 25 years. The tour also offered an overview of the manufacturing processes behind the products featured in the symposium’s academic sessions and clinical demonstrations.

“As Hugel marks its 25th anniversary, it is especially meaningful to reflect on our achievements and discuss the path forward at ‘2026 H.E.L.F. in Seoul’ with medical professionals from Korea and around the world who have been part of our growth journey,” said Daniel Chang, Korea CEO of Hugel. “We will continue to expand academic exchange and educational programs grounded in clinical evidence for medical professionals, while contributing to the advancement of the global medical aesthetics industry.”

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid dermal fillers, and skinboosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 25 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates 11 global subsidiaries across the U.S., Australia, Canada, Taiwan region, China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Thailand, and New Zealand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hugel-marks-25th-anniversary-with-global-medical-and-academic-exchange-302948258.html

SOURCE Hugel