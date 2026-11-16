HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The launch of Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, has brought ultra-thin flexible glass (UTG) into the industry spotlight. Leveraging extensive expertise in back-end precision finishing and large-scale delivery capabilities, Biel Crystal has become a core UTG supplier for the model. Its dedicated UTG production lines in Huizhou and Vietnam began volume shipments at the end of the second quarter this year and have been running at full capacity for several months, providing stable support for UTG supply.

According to the company, UTG must be thinned to around 30 microns, and a single micro-crack can render an entire finished sheet unusable. Through core technologies such as edge chamfering to redistribute stress, slot-die coating for sub-micron precision, and ion-exchange strengthening to form a surface compressive stress layer, Biel Crystal has enabled UTG to achieve a 0.4 mm bending radius and withstand 500,000 dynamic folding cycles without creasing.

As a core UTG supplier to Apple, Biel Crystal has been actively developing and laying out next-generation UTG technologies. The company will leverage stable yields, large-scale delivery, and materials innovation to help drive the revolution in smartphone form factors.

About BIEL Crystal

As a global leader in exterior structure and module solutions for smart devices, BIEL Crystal serves a wide range of industries. Its advanced components are essential to consumer electronics, smart wearables, AR/VR glasses, and next-generation automotive applications. This trust is reflected in its long-standing partnerships with industry pioneers such as Apple, Samsung, Meta, and Tesla.

With more than 30 years of technological innovation and excellent management, BIEL Crystal has become a large technology innovation group with 9 advanced production bases worldwide, with a total investment of over RMB 50 billion, covering a total area of about 5 million square meters, employing more than 100,000 people and with an annual production capacity of 2.5 billion pieces.

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SOURCE BIEL Crystal