Designed as a convenient, zero-sugar alternative to traditional energy drinks, SOBER CAFFEINE™ includes 200mg of Caffeine with Taurine and L-theanine for energy and focus.

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sobriety Supplements LLC, the Connecticut-based company behind the trusted wellness brand SOB+R® for sober and sober curious lifestyles today announced the launch of SOBER CAFFEINE™, a new clean Caffeine capsule with Taurine formulated to support daily energy, mental clarity, and balanced mood.

Created as a streamlined alternative for everyday energy drink consumers, SOBER CAFFEINE™ eliminates the excess sugar, artificial junk, and bulky cans of traditional beverages. As one of the first Caffeine capsules on the market formulated with Taurine alongside L-theanine, it delivers the familiar functional profile energy drink fans look for in a single, convenient vegetarian capsule.

“People love the lift they get from energy drinks, particularly the synergy between Caffeine and Taurine, but they don’t want the sugar, the crash, or the hassle of carrying cans everywhere,” said Oliver Taeb, founder of Sobriety Supplements LLC and a licensed psychotherapist. “With SOBER CAFFEINE™, we wanted to give consumers a clean, portable capsule from the same team they already trust with SOB+R—supporting both steady energy and positive mood.”

Each capsule pairs 200 mg of clean caffeine with 300 mg of taurine and 100 mg of L-theanine to promote smooth energy and focus throughout the day.

SOBER CAFFEINE™ is available now online at https://sobercaffeine.com, through Amazon and various other health stores.

About SOB+R®

SOB+R® is a Connecticut-based Sobriety Supplement™ brand founded by a licensed psychotherapist to support sober and sober-curious lifestyles. For more information, visit https://sobrietysupplements.com.

Media Contact:

Oliver Taeb Sobriety Supplements LLC, info@sobrietysupplements.com, https://sobercaffeine.com

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SOURCE SOB+R®