Monster Energy’s Kayla Harrison Defeats Amanda Nunes to Retain Women's Bantamweight Championship at UFC 334

36-Year-Old from Ohio Defends Championship Title, Earns $100,000 Performance of the Night Bonus

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — And still the champion! Monster Energy congratulates MMA athlete Kayla Harrison on defeating Amanda Nunes to defend her Women’s Bantamweight Championship at UFC 334 in New York City on Saturday night. In the co-main event, the 36-year-old from Middletown, Ohio, earned a dominant submission victory in Round 4 and the UFC’s $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus in her first title defense.

UFC 334: Gane vs. Hokit was contested in front of a live crowd of 19,740 spectators inside sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York City. Featuring a total of five bouts on the Main Card, including two UFC world championship fights, and eight Prelims matchups, UFC 334 was broadcast live on Paramount+.

Monster Energy’s Harrison (20-1) stepped into the Octagon at Madison Square Garden as the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion looking to defend her title for the first time. Harrison initially took the belt from previous champion Julianna Peña via submission victory at UFC 316 in Newark in June 2025.

Harrison’s opponent on Saturday was women’s MMA icon Nunes (23-6) from Brazil. The former UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion and former two-time UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion most recently defeated Irene Aldana at UFC 289 in June 2023. Now Nunes was ready to make a comeback and give Harrison one of the toughest tests of her career.

The championship fight began with Harrison and Nunes exchanging punches in the middle of the Octagon before Harrison took the action to the canvas, pressuring the Brazilian with an arm trap in Round 1. Harrison continued her ground attack in the second round, controlling her opponent in a body lock while looking for the submission.

In the third round, Nunes responded with takedowns of her own and briefly took the champion’s back. But Harrison asserted her dominance by reversing the grapple and landing damaging elbows from the top in a dominant display toward the end of the round.

As the fight advanced into championship rounds, both fighters showed visible damage. With her lip bloodied by Nunes’ striking, Harrison continued to draw on her superior judo and grappling skills to assert control. Early in round four, Harrison chased Nunes to the canvas and took control of her back to set up her victory.

When Harrison successfully locked in a rear-naked choke under Nunes’ chin, it was all over quickly. Immobilized and out of options, Nunes tapped to submit, and referee Blake Grice stopped the fight at 1:29 of Round 4, with Harrison winning by submission.

“It feels surreal. Sometimes I can’t believe my life. I’m just really grateful; I’m humbled; it’s an honor and a privilege to stand before you,” said Monster Energy’s Harrison upon defending her world championship title at UFC 334, adding: “New York City, I love you!”

The commanding submission victory over former two-division champion Nunes also earned Harrison the UFC’s $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Speaking on what’s next, Harrison said: “I have a lot of decisions to make when I get home. Every time I cut weight, I say never again. So we’ll see. I definitely have some injuries after that fight that I’ll need to heal up.”

Before making her debut in the UFC promotion in 2024, Harrison was the Women’s Lightweight Champion in the PFL franchise in 2019 and 2021. Harrison is also the 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medalist in judo. Stay tuned for more from undisputed UFC world champion Harrison!

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Monster Energy’s elite UFC athletes include Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, Merab Dvalishvili, Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Marlon Vera, Justin Gaethje, Brandon Moreno, Johnny Walker, Sean Strickland, Dan Ige, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Alexa Grasso, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, Shara Magomedov, Maycee Barber, Aaron Pico, Jasmine Jasudavicius, Kayla Harrison, Malcolm Wellmaker, Mansur Abdul-Malik, Manuel Torres, Joshua Van, Reinier de Ridder, Alessandro Costa, Esteban Ribovics, Youssef Zalal, Jiri Prochazka, Manel Kape, Payton Talbott, Jalin Turner, Mackenzie Dern, Mikey Musumeci, Tommy McMillen, Bobby Green, Carlos Prates, and Uroš Medić.

For more on Monster Energy’s MMA athletes, visit www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock-and-roll lifestyle, Monster Energy believes in authenticity and the core of what its athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it’s the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy, including all of its drinks, at www.monsterenergy.com.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: kim.dresser@indiepragency.com

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