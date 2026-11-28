The regulatory milestone marks a major step toward Binance establishing an Asia hub in Gelephu Mindfulness City, alongside commitments to create jobs and strengthen Bhutan’s digital-asset capabilities

BANGKOK, Nov. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Binance, the leading global financial platform powered by blockchain, has received in-principle approval (IPA) from the Gelephu Central Bank (GCB) to establish regulated digital-asset operations in Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), Bhutan.

The milestone was marked at Binance Blockchain Week 2026, where Binance and GMC signed a cooperation agreement setting out their broader partnership and plans for GMC to become an Asia hub for Binance users. The IPA is an important milestone in a broader, ongoing effort to expand access and build out the ecosystem locally. Binance has been deepening its presence in Bhutan since launching a national crypto-powered tourism payment system in 2025. As the partnership progresses, Binance will continue building out the local digital-asset ecosystem.

Binance will now work with GCB to fulfil the conditions attached to the IPA and complete the remaining regulatory requirements before receiving its full licence.

The partnership goes beyond licensing. Binance plans to establish a substantive operational presence in Bhutan, creating employment opportunities while investing in the development of talent and digital-asset capabilities.

As part of the partnership, Binance will work with GMC to build capabilities and upskill the talent pool, including through employment, training, knowledge sharing and collaboration across areas such as digital assets, compliance and operations. The parties also intend to explore opportunities to develop GMC as a regional centre of excellence, supporting Binance‘s broader operations in Asia while building expertise and capabilities within GMC.

Speaking on this milestone, Jigdrel Singay, Board Director of Gelephu Mindfulness City, said “Binance choosing Gelephu Mindfulness City as a base for its Asia operations is an important milestone for what we are building in Bhutan. Our ambition is not simply to attract global companies to establish an entity here. We want them to build real operations, create meaningful jobs, develop talent and transfer capabilities that remain in the country over the long term.

“The in-principle approval is an important first step, and we look forward to working closely with Binance and GCB as Binance completes the remaining regulatory requirements and builds its presence in GMC,” Singay added.

SB Seker Head of APAC, Binance said, “Establishing an Asia hub in Gelephu Mindfulness City is a strategic decision that reflects Binance‘s commitment to operating within clear, progressive regulatory frameworks. The IPA from GCB is an important validation of GMC’s approach to digital asset regulation, one that protects users while enabling innovation.”

“GMC’s vision of combining traditional values with cutting-edge technology, powered by renewable energy, makes it an ideal location for Binance‘s regional center of excellence. We are committed to making this partnership a model for responsible growth in the digital asset sector,” added Seker.

The partnership forms part of GMC’s broader ambition to establish Bhutan as a trusted and internationally connected hub for digital assets and financial innovation, combining a clear regulatory framework with a long-term focus on developing local talent and institutional capabilities.

The granting of the IPA does not constitute a full licence. Binance must satisfy the conditions specified by GCB and complete the remaining regulatory requirements before the relevant regulated activities may commence.

About Gelephu Mindfulness City: The Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region is a visionary initiative creating a world-class economic hub in southern Bhutan, centered on mindfulness, sustainability, and innovation. The SAR integrates traditional Bhutanese values with globally recognized legal frameworks, cutting-edge design and technology, while harnessing the Kingdom’s abundant renewable energy resources to serve as a global exemplar of holistic development. For more information, visit www.gmc.bt.

About Binance: Binance is a leading global financial platform, combining advanced technology and AI to connect users and institutions with the next generation of finance. Trusted by more than 300 million users across 100+ countries, Binance brings together a broad range of financial products and services, connecting digital assets with traditional financial markets through one integrated platform. Beyond financial services, its ecosystem extends to education, research, social impact, institutional solutions and Web3 innovation. Powered by industry-leading technology, advanced AI capabilities, deep liquidity, robust security and a commitment to compliance, Binance is building an inclusive global financial ecosystem to realise its vision of increasing the freedom of money for people around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

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SOURCE Binance