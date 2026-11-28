In the news release, Kohler Opens Its Historic Archives at Design Miami to Celebrate a Century of Color, issued 17-Nov-2026 by Kohler Co. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Kohler Opens Its Historic Archives at Design Miami to Celebrate a Century of Color

An immersive installation traces Kohler’s influence on color in the home from 1927 to today

KOHLER, Wis., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kohler Co., a global leader in kitchen and bath design, kicks-off a yearlong celebration of a century of color innovation at Design Miami with All for Color: A Love Letter 100 years in the Making, an immersive installation unveiling a curated selection of the company’s historic archives to the public for the first time.

On view December 1–6 outside the Design Miami tent, the installation traces Kohler’s enduring influence on color in the home, from its introduction of color-matched kitchen and bathroom fixtures in 1927 to the bold, expressive palettes that continue to shape interiors today.

At a time when white fixtures defined the industry, Kohler’s introduction of color in 1927 revolutionized kitchen and bathroom design with both a technical achievement in manufacturing and a new means of personal expression in these spaces. As Kohler approaches the centennial of this milestone in 2027, All for Color launches a year-long celebration of the company’s role in shaping the evolution of color in the home.

“Color has always been more than an aesthetic choice at Kohler. It’s a powerful form of creativity and personal expression,” said Scott Edmunds, SVP Marketing, Kohler Co. “Unveiling our archives at Design Miami gives us an opportunity to celebrate the ideas, ingenuity and bold thinking that have shaped a century of design, while inspiring what comes next.”

About the Installation

Conceived as a love letter to color, the installation immerses visitors in Kohler’s design heritage, reinterpreting historic brand iconography, including the famed Double K logo, alongside architectural details inspired by early 20th-century buildings in the village of Kohler, Wisconsin. Together, these elements create a richly layered setting for the archival presentation, connecting nearly a century of design history with a contemporary point of view.

Inside, a selection of original artworks, historic advertisements, product prototypes, internal documents, and other rarely seen artifacts reveal the ideas, innovations, and cultural influences that have shaped Kohler’s evolving relationship with color over the past century.

The installation is divided into two distinct eras, reflecting the evolution of color in the home and its relationship to broader cultural movements.

1927–1965: The Introduction of Color

The first chapter explores Kohler’s groundbreaking introduction of color-matched fixtures in 1927, a defining moment that helped transform kitchens and bathrooms from purely functional spaces into environments for personal expression. Soft pastels and understated neutrals defined the era, with fixtures designed to complement their surroundings and harmonize with the broader interior palette.

1965–Present: The Bold Look of Kohler

The second chapter traces a shift toward more vibrant, expressive color beginning in the 1960s, reflecting a wider cultural embrace of individualism and the emergence of the Bold Look of Kohler. Fixtures no longer simply blended into their surroundings; increasingly they became focal points in their own right, celebrated as objects of beauty and design.

Bridging the two eras, a central vestibule turns the idea of All for Color into a participatory experience inviting visitors to write their own love letters to color on custom postcards inspired by historic Kohler palettes and advertisements. Guests can place their postcards in a dedicated mailbox to be mailed by Kohler during the fair.

“Our archives reveal that color is never simply decorative; it reflects how people see themselves and how they want to live,” said Angela Miller, Lead Archivist, Kohler Co. “From the soft pastels of the 1920s to the saturated hues that emerged in later decades, these materials capture changing ideas about taste, identity and the home. Sharing them publicly allows us to tell not only a Kohler story, but a broader story about the relationship between color, culture and design.”

Programming at Design Miami

Extending the archival experience, Kohler will offer interactive moments and collectible objects inspired by its color heritage, including limited-edition enamel pins celebrating historic fixtures and custom postcards featuring archival imagery.

Kohler will also convene voices from design and photography for a Design Miami conversation examining color as both a creative medium and a cultural record.

Tuesday, December 1 | 4:00–5:00 PM

Forever in Color: A Century of Influence. A Century of Possibility.

Design Miami Talk Theater

Acclaimed photographer Douglas Friedman and Alex Yacavone, Senior Manager, Industrial Design, Lifestyle at Kohler Co., will explore how color transcends trends to reflect identity, creativity and cultural change. The conversation, moderated by Design Miami curator Charlene Prempeh, will consider the distinctive palettes that have defined different eras and the enduring power of color to shape contemporary design.

All for Color marks the beginning of Kohler’s year-long celebration of 100 years of color, with additional activations throughout 2027 exploring the enduring role of color in design and the home.

For more information please visit Kohler.com/DesignMiami. Press kit here.

About Kohler Co.

For more than 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in bold design and innovation, dedicated to helping people live gracious, healthy, and sustainable lives through its kitchen and bath products; wellness products and services; and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops sustainable living solutions to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. Its Innovation for Good platform addresses pressing issues, such as clean water and safe sanitation, with breakthrough products and services for underserved communities. David Kohler serves as Chair and CEO and represents the fourth generation of Kohler family leadership.

Media Contacts:

Kohler PR | Jillian.rosone@kohler.com

Sutton Communications | Kohler@suttoncomms.com



Correction: The date and time of Forever in Color: A Century of Influence. A Century of Possibility. has been updated to Tuesday, December 1 from 4:00-5:00 PM

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SOURCE Kohler Co.