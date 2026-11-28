WASHINGTON, Nov. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — To mark the inaugural International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, the Child Marriage Free World campaign, an initiative of Just Rights for Children (JRC), brought together survivors, students, political leaders and citizens. Across the world over 100 countries are organising events marking the international day, in one of the largest mobilisations against child marriage in history.

More than 500,000 people including survivors, women, children and members of the public participated in events and activities worldwide, with survivors taking the lead in sharing their experiences and calling for an end to the practice. Call for a dedicated International Day against child marriage was initiated at the United Nations by Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder of Just Rights for Children, giving the global movement a historic milestone in its fight to end the practice.

Child Marriage Free World partners organised events across the globe including Asia, Africa, Latin America, Europe with campaigners lighting candles, holding rallies and meeting decision makers, jurists, and local faith leaders.

The observance follows the landmark resolution adopted by consensus by the United Nations General Assembly on 4 September 2026, which designated 27 November as the day.

Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder of Just Rights for Children, said, “Today marks a tipping point in the beginning of the end of child marriage. For the first time, the world is coming together with one voice to say that child marriage must end. When governments, faith leaders, civil society and communities stand together, child marriage can end immediately. This International Day is a declaration of our shared resolve to make child marriage history. Along with governments and the Just Rights for Children network, we have stopped 650,000 child marriages to date. The mobilisation we have witnessed today, led by survivors and supported by people across the world, shows that change is possible. Now we must turn this unprecedented unity into action.”

Marking the day, Just Rights for Children announced 100 Days of Action to sustain the momentum through International Women’s Day on 8 March 2027 and beyond. This will include screenings of the powerful new film Nawi which also had its global digital release to mark the inaugural International Day.

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SOURCE Just Rights for Children (JRC)