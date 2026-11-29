ZUNYI, China, Nov. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On November 24, Maotai Town in Zunyi, Guizhou Province, hosted the Chishui River Dialogue on Industrial Development. The evening session was part of the 2026 International Exchange Week entitled “China’s Development: An Opportunity for a Colourful World.”

Six Chinese and international panelists from embassies in China, universities, industry bodies, and chambers of commerce discussed how local specialty industries can pass on skills, maintain quality, and broaden their appeal abroad. Before the session, they toured a standardized sauce-aroma baijiu (a Chinese grain spirit) production line in Zunyi, learning about traditional liquor-making techniques and modern digitalized operations.

Huang Yongguang, dean of Guizhou University’s School of Liquor and Food Engineering, said producers could turn data on master distillers’ techniques into verifiable procedures, maintaining quality as output grows. He added that innovation requires respecting fermentation principles and protecting the Chishui River Valley’s ecosystem, whose microbes shape local baijiu’s distinctive flavor.

Huang Qianhua, secretary-general of the Renhuai Liquor Culture Research Association, said baijiu production follows seasonal traditions, uses local ingredients, and still depends on distillers’ experience.

John Herman Isacs, chair of the Concours Mondial de Bruxelles jury in China, noted the limited selection of baijiu and scant English-language information about it overseas. Citing Scotch whisky regions’ joint marketing, he urged baijiu producers and producing regions to build brands together, highlighting each spirit’s maker, origin, and aroma type.

Cecilia Chirița, first secretary for economic affairs at Moldova’s embassy in China, said native grape varieties helped Moldovan wines reach foreign markets and Chinese names helped them enter China.

Wilfrid Emery Perks Buwamba, the Central African Republic’s chargé d’affaires ad interim in China, said making liquor from sorghum evoked African brewing traditions and called fine food and drink a common language.

Alejo Fernández Parral, president of the Argentine Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, suggested pairing industry tours with sightseeing to showcase local history and daily life.

Several panelists suggested that baijiu producers work with Chinese restaurants abroad, spirits experts, and educators to introduce diners to the spirit through food pairings and develop tasting guides and training materials for overseas markets. They also called for common standards for ingredients and production, along with product licensing and traceability.

“Standards underpin our distilling traditions,” Huang Qianhua said, adding that tasting local baijiu can lead consumers to learn more about the Chishui River Valley.

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SOURCE the 2026 International Exchange Week Organising Committee