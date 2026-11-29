Tech

At Binance Blockchain Week 2026, Binance laid out its plans to bring more of a person’s financial life in one place

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — In a keynote address titled ‘The Next Chapter: Finance, Evolved,’ Binance Co-CEO and Co-Founder Yi He unveiled “All Finance on Binance,” a strategy to evolve Binance from the world’s largest crypto exchange into a global, AI-powered financial platform. Its first step is an expansion of Binance‘s stock offerings: more than 1,000 Hong Kong-listed stocks and ETFs tradable with USDC from December 1, 2026, with further markets to follow.

The strategy brings the assets people want to hold, and the ways they want to use them, into a single platform. From equity markets to more personalized AI, from payments and yield in local currencies to a connected community around markets, Binance is bringing a person’s financial life together.

“Binance started with crypto because we believed the blockchain technology could change what was possible,” said Yi He. “Today, the crypto market and traditional finance are converging — and so we’re building for how far people want to go, not just how they begin.”

The adoption shift is no longer theoretical. Over 83% of Binance users are Gen Z or Millennials, and their interests reach well beyond crypto. Gen Z makes up nearly half of users trading Binance‘s stock products, and they invest with a long horizon: 76% of Gen Z bStocks accounts are net accumulators, and 22% of their direct-stock accounts have never placed a sell order, more than double the rate for Baby Boomers.

Opening Up More of the World’s Markets

Binance opened traditional markets to its users in January 2026 with commodity and equity perpetuals, then added U.S.-listed stocks — shares held directly in the same account as their crypto — and tokenized bStocks in June. Demand has been strongest where it was historically hardest to reach, with around 70% of bStocks trading volume coming from emerging markets.

Stock Trading and bStocks for Hong Kong-listed equities

Binance is expanding its stock trading offering to add more than 1,000 Hong Kong-listed stocks and ETFs that users can buy directly with USDC, in the same account they already use for crypto and U.S.-listed stocks. Selected Hong Kong stocks will also be available as bStocks, which are tokenized securities that trade 24/7 from as little as $5 and convert freely 1:1 with the underlying shares.

Trading for Hong Kong-listed equities is planned to commence December 1, 2026. Availability of stock trading and bStocks varies by jurisdiction, and trading of Hong Kong-listed stocks is not offered to the Hong Kong public. Binance will continue to explore more markets.

Looking Ahead: More Ways to Put TradFi Holdings to Work

Binance will enable bStocks for Earn, where eligible bStocks will generate rewards simply by being held, as well as for Dual Investment, letting users earn while committing to buy or sell at a price they choose. Binance also plans to introduce Smart Portfolios, giving users portfolio exposure to stocks and ETFs through a single subscription with rebalancing — part of a shift from a platform where people trade individual assets to one that supports more of the investment journey.

Putting Advanced AI Tools Within Reach

More access means more to understand and manage. AI can bring professional-grade research and workflow tools to everyday users — Binance introduced AI Pro last month, letting users prompt an idea in plain language and turn it into a workflow they can test before it runs. Over 120,000 users have created tens of thousands of live strategies, and AI Pro is already used in more than 30 languages, with 55–60% of users interacting in a language other than English.

Binance AI Pro Strategy Hub and Backtesting

Building a strategy from scratch can still be intimidating for many users even with AI, so Binance will soon release the AI Pro Strategy Hub — a library of Binance-provided templates users can start from, understand, adapt and use, rather than start with a blank page. The strategy templates span trading, alerts and data analysis, and users select a strategy and set their own parameters. A new Backtesting System will let users evaluate a strategy against historical market data before committing funds.

Looking Ahead: Greater Personalization

Binance plans to let users publish their own strategies for others to discover and adopt. AI Pro will also evolve further to provide a persistent workspace for each user across mobile and PC; proactive assistance that flags relevant financial events and suggests adjustments to strategies; and secure third-party connections.

Making Money Work, Wherever You Are

Being able to invest is only part of a financial life — money also has to move and be spent. People’s financial lives increasingly cross borders, while their everyday needs remain local. Binance Pay now serves 2.7 million monthly users across 180+ countries, processing 271M+ transactions (up 30% year over year) and $154B in annualized send, receive and pay volume.

First in-house issued Binance Card

Binance Card is available in 38 countries, with over 1.4 million cards issued and 90M+ merchant acceptance locations globally, and sits within a Binance Pay network where monthly payment volume grew 94% year over year. Binance is now preparing its first in-house issued Card, which will also allow users to spend their USD balance directly, with more fiat currencies planned and extending Card funding beyond crypto balances.

Cross-border transfers in Africa

Binance will soon expand cross-border payment capabilities across Africa, exploring ways to make it easier for users to send money across borders, with competitive exchange rates.

Travel Pay

Travel Pay lets users pay through supported local QR networks while traveling, across eight countries including Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan. Two more are planned before the end of the year. A new discovery widget will surface the option automatically when users arrive somewhere it’s available.

Fiat Yield

Binance is also about to release Fiat Yield, its first product that pays yield on eligible local currency balances without users needing to convert into stablecoins or crypto first. It launches first in Argentina and Brazil, where users can earn yield on their pesos and reais, with automatic subscription and daily liquidity, followed by additional markets.

Where Community Meets Markets

Beyond access to more financial products, people also need a place to exchange ideas.

Binance Square

Binance Square is the social layer of trading: a global community sharing news, views and live discussions. Livestream copy trading, for example, lets users watch a creator trade in real time and copy their moves as they happen. Square reaches 20 million monthly active users and 6 million pieces of content each month.

On Square, readers can see who made any opinion. Creators post under verified profiles, and their views are backed by real trading records — what they traded and how it played out. Newly launched leaderboards help readers find the strongest traders across Square. This works on Binance because this is where the trades happen — so readers can judge for themselves rather than guess.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Creators

If creators drive value, they should earn from it. Write to Earn rewards creators when their content drives trades, and CreatorPad lets them take on campaigns from project teams. Creators enjoy benefits from developing subscriptions, tipping and revenue sharing and next, Binance is building more systemic growth and traffic support for creators — so creators who build value for the community can build a business from it.

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About Binance: Binance is a global financial platform for the next generation of finance, combining blockchain and AI to make financial services faster, cheaper, and more accessible. More than 300 million users across 100+ countries use Binance to move between digital assets and traditional financial markets on a single platform, with global access, deep liquidity, and lower costs. Beyond its core markets, its ecosystem spans education, research, institutional solutions, social impact, and Web3. Built on security, risk management, and compliance, Binance is working to increase the freedom of money for people around the world. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.

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