LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — From November 17 to 19, 2026, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage technology company, showcased its integrated energy storage solutions and end-to-end delivery capabilities at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas. Organized around storage duration, the exhibition featured solutions spanning 2 to 8 hours, highlighting HiTHIUM’s lithium-sodium technology portfolio, grid integration capabilities, and applications for AI data centers and microgrids.

8-Hour LDES: Unlocking Greater Lifecycle Value

As renewable energy penetration increases across the United States, the duck curve is becoming more pronounced, particularly in solar-intensive markets such as California. Meanwhile, the rapid expansion of AI data centers and extreme weather events are driving greater demand for continuous power and grid resilience. These trends are strengthening the need for long-duration energy storage.

In response, HiTHIUM presented its ∞Power 6.9+MWh 8h solution, featuring a native 8-hour architecture in a standard 20-foot container and powered by its self-developed ∞Cell 1300+Ah battery cell. Designed for a 25-year service life, the system achieves a DC round-trip efficiency of at least 96%. Compared with a 5MWh configuration, it requires approximately one-quarter as many battery cells per GWh, 27% fewer containers, and 68% less peak auxiliary power, helping improve overall project economics.

Sodium-Ion Solutions: Broadening Technology Choices and Advancing Cost Competitiveness

Lithium resource concentration and price volatility are important considerations for U.S. customers. Sodium resources are more than 400 times as abundant as lithium and are more evenly distributed. As sodium-ion production scales, its cost is expected to decline toward parity with lithium-ion, expanding customers’ technology choices.

HiTHIUM showcased its Next-Generation Sodium-Ion Energy Storage Solution ∞Power N4.0MWh, powered by its self-developed ∞Cell N785Ah sodium-ion battery cells. Designed for long-life energy storage applications, the solution features a cell cycle life of up to 20,000 cycles and a system design service life of 30 years. By advancing both lithium-ion and sodium-ion technologies, HiTHIUM is further expanding its energy storage technology portfolio and offering customers more options for diverse application scenarios.

Grid Integration: Strengthening Local Validation Capabilities

HiTHIUM also highlighted grid analysis and validation capabilities, including plant-level modelling, automated simulation, RMS and EMT benchmarking, hardware-in-the-loop verification and site measurement validation. Its SIT test platforms operate in Xiamen, Chongqing and Dallas; a European regional pre-commissioning platform is under construction in Spain and scheduled for completion in 2027.

Expanding into AIDC and Microgrid Applications

For AI data centers, HiTHIUM presented an integrated solution spanning battery containers, PCS, PPC, EMS and lifecycle services. Its portfolio includes LFP systems for durations above 2, 4 and 8 hours, as well as a sodium-ion option for durations above 2 hours.

For cold-chain warehousing, food processing and industrial parks, HiTHIUM’s ∞Power 1022kWh liquid-cooled storage cabinet—integrated with PCS, on/off-grid switching and EMS—enables PV-storage coordination and critical-load backup. It stores surplus solar or off-peak power and discharges at peak to cut costs; during outages, it switches off-grid to prioritize refrigeration and other critical loads while dynamically managing remaining loads such as EV charging.

With integrated capabilities spanning product development, grid validation, and project delivery, HiTHIUM is committed to addressing the evolving needs of the North American market. Moving forward, the company will continue strengthening its local capabilities and delivering reliable, integrated energy storage solutions to support the region’s energy transition.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-2-to-8-hours-hithium-showcases-full-duration-portfolio-and-sodium-ion-solution-at-re-2026-302944714.html

SOURCE HiTHIUM