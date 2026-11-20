Tech

Carolyn Kissane, Associate Dean of NYU’s Center for Global Affairs, brings expertise in higher education and academic-industry collaboration to help advance FFR’s robotics education ecosystem, talent development, and developer engagement.

Independent Director Jason E. Dodier brings critical expertise in commercial development, capital formation, infrastructure, and operations to support industry partnerships and scalable commercialization, reinforcing FFR’s positioning as the first U.S.-listed pure-play “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” humanoid and bionic EAI robotics ecosystem company.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) (“FFR” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Embodied AI robotics company, today announced that Carolyn Kissane, Associate Dean of New York University’s Center for Global Affairs, has been appointed as Independent Director, joining Independent Director Jason E. Dodier as the two most recently appointed members among the Company’s independent directors.

As Associate Dean of NYU’s Center for Global Affairs, Ms. Kissane oversees a portfolio spanning graduate education, continuing education, public programming, and philanthropic programs.

Ms. Kissane has helped develop academic offerings and external partnerships across areas including technology, energy, sustainability, and business. She is also the founding director of the Global Energy, Climate, and Sustainability Lab, a platform connecting research, industry engagement, and applied learning. Her experience is expected to provide valuable perspectives as FFR continues to develop its robotics education ecosystem and explore opportunities for Physical AI and robotics in learning, applied research, and talent development.

In addition, Ms. Kissane serves on the boards of the New York Energy Forum and CIV-Lab and as an industry advisor to Ridgewood Infrastructure.

Mr. Dodier has served on FFR’s Board as an Independent Director since August 2026. He brings more than 15 years of experience in commercial development, capital formation, infrastructure, and operations. Previously, Mr. Dodier co-founded and served as Chief Commercial Officer of Grain Ecosystem, where he helped build the company’s commercial function from its inception through its acquisition. He also held commercial leadership roles at Schneider Electric and served as Vice President of Development at AlphaStruxure, a joint venture between The Carlyle Group and Schneider Electric.

Ms. Kissane’s academic and industry engagement experience and Mr. Dodier’s commercial and infrastructure background bring complementary perspectives to FFR’s Board as the Company advances its “Four-Core Full-Stack AI” robotics ecosystem. Their combined expertise is expected to strengthen the Board’s strategic guidance on connecting education and research with developer engagement, industry partnerships, and real-world robotics applications. For FFR, these connections are central to building an ecosystem in which talent development and applied research support technology innovation, while industry collaboration creates pathways toward commercialization and broader deployment.

“We are pleased to welcome Carolyn to FFR’s Board,” said YT Jia, CEO of FFR. “Building a leading Physical AI robotics ecosystem requires us to connect technology, talent, industry, and capital. Carolyn’s experience in higher education and connecting research with industry will bring a valuable perspective as we continue to develop our robotics education ecosystem. Together with Carolyn, Jason’s background in commercial development, capital markets, and operations will also provide valuable insight as FFR advances its robotics business. Their perspectives will help guide FFR as we advance our strategy and work toward turning robotics capabilities into real-world productivity and long-term shareholder value.”

About FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) is a U.S.-based Embodied AI robotics company focused on the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and deployment of intelligent robotic technologies, products and industry solutions. FFR is building a “Four-Core Full-Stack” AI ecosystem covering the full lifecycle of robotics, consisting of Physical AI Brain & Developer Platform, Physical AI Devices, Physical AI Industry Productivity Solutions, and Physical AI Data Factory. Guided by the technology and product philosophy of “One Brain, Multi-forms, Multi-capabilities,” FFR aims to empower humanoid, biomimetic, and other robotic form factors through a unified Physical AI Brain, while continuously expanding their multi-task and multi-scenario capabilities. The ecosystem is designed to support the full robotics lifecycle, including R&D, deployment, data collection and training, operations, and commercial applications. FFR also operates RoboShare, a robot-sharing and services platform. To learn more, visit www.ff.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Statements other than historical facts, including statements regarding the standalone full-year 2026 guidance for the acquired robotics business, expected sales and shipments, projected revenue and unit sales under the five-year business plan, expected gross margins, planned partnerships and access to government procurement opportunities, FFR’s business strategy, commercialization plans, robotics operations, anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future growth opportunities and development and deployment of robotics technologies, are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the risk that the standalone guidance and longer-term projections are not achieved; FFR’s ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquired business, commercialize its robotics technologies, achieve its business objectives, obtain additional financing and continue as a going concern, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, compete effectively, manage its liquidity position and execute its strategic transition.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in FFR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, FFR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ff-eai-robotics-ecosystem-ffr-appoints-carolyn-kissane-as-independent-director-joining-jason-e-dodier-and-other-board-members-to-bring-critical-expertise-to-advance-physical-ai-education-industry-partnerships-and-scalable-com-302946383.html

SOURCE FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.