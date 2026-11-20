Recognizing organizations demonstrating outstanding best practices, innovation, leadership, and transformational growth across regional and global markets.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan the Transformational Growth Company, celebrated its 65th anniversary alongside the 2026 Best Practices Recognition recipients at an exclusive banquet held November 18 at Hilton Singapore Orchard. The event brought together distinguished business leaders, industry innovators, and key stakeholders from across Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) to commemorate a milestone in the company’s history and recognize organizations demonstrating outstanding achievement, innovation, and leadership across regional and global markets.

Founded in 1961, Frost & Sullivan has spent 65 years helping businesses, governments, investors, and industry stakeholders navigate disruption, identify emerging opportunities, and develop strategies for sustainable growth. The anniversary celebration honored this legacy while recognizing the organizations shaping the future of their respective industries.

The banquet welcomed representatives from leading organizations across China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia, alongside regional and global business leaders and industry stakeholders. Attendees included executives and senior representatives from AIMS Data Centre, AdaniConneX, Azbil Corporation, Bridge Data Centres, Carrier Climate Solutions Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Centiel, CHT Security Co., Ltd, cobler.io, Cymulate, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Fujitsu Asia Pte Ltd, ISDN Holdings Limited, Jones Lang LaSalle, Kaspersky, KLN Logistics Group Limited, Lenovo, MatchMove, MEDEZE GROUP Public Company Limited, Mitel, Moneythor, NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, NSFOCUS, PT Prodia Diacro Laboratories, SPTel, Singtel, Singtel Digital InfraCo, Tata Communications, TP, and WORQ Coworking. Their participation reflected the strength of the business community across Asia Pacific and MEASA and its collective commitment to advancing innovation, industry leadership, and transformational growth.

“For 65 years, Frost & Sullivan’s story has been closely intertwined with the success of our clients. In Asia Pacific, that journey is especially inspiring, reflecting the extraordinary transformation, ambition, and innovation shaping our region. Our banquet celebrates these achievements and the best practices, visionary leadership, and commitment to excellence behind them. As we mark this milestone, we look forward to creating the next chapter of growth together,” said Ravi Krishnaswamy, Managing Director & Regional Leader, Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan.

The evening underscored the importance of visionary leadership, strategic innovation, and a commitment to delivering meaningful value. Through its Best Practices Recognition program, Frost & Sullivan continues to celebrate organizations that establish new industry benchmarks, advance market capabilities, and contribute to transformational growth.

As Frost & Sullivan celebrates 65 years of excellence, the company recognizes that this milestone reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication of its global team, clients, and partners. Together, they continue to shape the future of innovation and transformational growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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For further information about Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at Lindsey.Whitaker@frost.com.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan