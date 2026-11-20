Global travel rankings grow to 98 annual lists across nine regions and 22 languages, with the first standalone Oceania lists.

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trip.Best, the global travel rankings from Trip.com Group, launched its 2027 Annual Rankings in Sydney, extending coverage to all seven continents for the first time. Unveiled at The Dome, Sydney Showground, as part of Trip.com Group’s Global Partner Summit, this year’s edition grows from 85 to 98 annual rankings and from five to nine regions, across 22 languages.

Oceania, Africa and Antarctica join as new regions, and the Americas are now split into North and South America. In total, the 2027 Annual Rankings feature more than 3,700 entries across 112 countries and regions, spanning hotels, attractions, nightlife, dining and destinations. Winners were recognised at the Global 100 Awards Ceremony.

Oceania Steps Into the Global Spotlight With Eight Standalone Rankings

For the first time, Trip.Best publishes eight standalone Oceania 50 lists, recognising more than 250 hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands. The lists cover scenic hotels, must-see and family attractions, nightlife, fine dining and must-visit restaurants, with ski-resort and hot-spring rankings reflecting the region’s year-round appeal.

Top-ranked winners include:

Scenic Hotel: Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, followed by Park Hyatt Sydney and Rosewood Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand.

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, followed by Park Hyatt Sydney and Rosewood Kauri Cliffs in New Zealand. Best Things to Do: Sydney Opera House, followed by Bora Bora and the TSS Earnslaw Steamship in Queenstown.

Sydney Opera House, followed by Bora Bora and the TSS Earnslaw Steamship in Queenstown. Fine Dining: Essence in Queenstown, followed by Bennelong in Sydney and Jano Bistro in Wellington.

Essence in Queenstown, followed by Bennelong in Sydney and Jano Bistro in Wellington. Must-Visit Restaurant: Fergburger in Queenstown, followed by Bar Totti’s in Sydney and Depot in Auckland.

Global 100 Lists Honour Leading Hotels, Sights and Restaurants

At global level, the Global 100 lists are led by:

Luxury Hotel: Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, followed by Raffles Singapore and Le Bristol Paris.

Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, followed by Raffles Singapore and Le Bristol Paris. Scenic Hotel: Il San Pietro di Positano in Italy, followed by Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives and Le Sirenuse in Positano.

Il San Pietro di Positano in Italy, followed by Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives and Le Sirenuse in Positano. Best Things to Do: The Louvre in Paris.

The Louvre in Paris. Fine Dining: DiverXO in Madrid, followed by L’Arpège in Paris and Disfrutar in Barcelona.

New Wonders Lists Showcase What Makes a Destination Distinctive

Trip.Best also introduces Wonders – a new collection of rankings aimed at international travellers seeking inspiration for their next destination. Each list is built on what makes a destination distinctive and what gives it an edge over others across markets. The collection comprises 49 themed lists across 10 countries and four categories (hotels, attractions, food and destinations) and is available in 22 languages.

Australia features in two lists: Native Wildlife Conservation Encounters, led by Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, and Outdoor Adventures, led by Cairns. Global Wonders lists include Diving Experiences, Ski Towns and Sunset Views.

Explore the full Trip.Best 2027 rankings here

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group helps travellers around the world make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services and enables partners to connect their offerings with users through the aggregation of comprehensive travel-related content and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of apps, websites and 24/7 customer service centres. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission “to pursue the perfect trip for a better world”. Find out more about Trip.com Group here: group.trip.com. Follow us on: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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SOURCE Trip.com Group