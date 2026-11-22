LAS VEGAS, Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PHONO showcased its diverse solar and energy storage solutions at RE+ 2026, held November 17–19 in Las Vegas, highlighting its latest offerings for residential, commercial, solar carport, and utility-scale applications. Marking its 20th anniversary, PHONO recognized long-standing U.S. customers and explored new opportunities for collaboration. The company also secured 150 MW in new orders during the event, underscoring its continued business momentum and commitment to the U.S. solar market.

As the U.S. solar market continues to evolve, developers and project owners are placing greater emphasis on supply chain transparency, regulatory compliance, and project economics. In response, PHONO is leveraging its global supply chain capabilities and diversified product portfolio to deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions tailored to the needs of the U.S. market.

Solutions for Diverse Application Scenarios

PHONO showcased a diverse portfolio of solar and energy storage solutions, including the Draco Series 450W True Black module for residential rooftops and the Twinplus Series 550W bifacial module for commercial and industrial applications, featuring a lightweight transparent backsheet and up to 76.8% U.S. domestic content, while the Draco Series 730W bifacial module is designed for high energy yield in utility-scale projects. PHONO also presented its 261 kWh and 932 kWh outdoor energy storage systems, offering flexible solutions for diverse energy needs.

Industry Insights and Market Perspectives

On November 17, PHONO hosted an expert speaker session at its booth, featuring representatives from BloombergNEF, RETC, and Kiwa PVEL. The discussions covered the 2027 U.S. solar market outlook, evolving policies, and PV module reliability, offering valuable market perspectives and technical insights.

Built on Trust, Growing Together

As PHONO celebrated its 20th anniversary, representatives from its eight leading U.S. customers visited the booth to discuss future cooperation. General Manager Zhong Zaifeng presented anniversary awards to long-standing partners in recognition of their continued trust and support.

Despite a challenging market environment, orders from the U.S. market grew approximately 200% year over year in 2026. During RE+ 2026, the company secured 150 MW in new orders, with over 500 MW in its sales pipeline, reflecting continued business momentum in the U.S. market. The awards and new agreements highlighted PHONO’s long-term partnerships and continued commitment to the U.S. market.

Looking ahead, PHONO remains committed to strengthening its product innovation, global supply chain, and local services while building lasting partnerships to support the clean energy transition.

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SOURCE PHONO