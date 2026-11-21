CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating 40 years of GIGABYTE, GIGABYTE has partnered with Newegg to host AORUS VS40, a free community gaming celebration taking place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST at the Newegg Gamer Zone in Diamond Bar, California. The event invites local collegiate PC gamers, esports fans, and hardware enthusiasts to mark GIGABYTE’s 40-year milestone with competitive esports tournaments, hands-on hardware challenges, and exclusive gear.

Under the theme “PLAY. WIN. MAKE IT YOURS.”, AORUS VS40 features high-energy 1v1 competitions in VALORANT and League of Legends. To deliver peak competitive performance on the main stage, all tournament rigs are powered by GIGABYTE’s flagship AMD X870 motherboards and premium AMD Radeon graphics cards. The setups allow players to experience seamless gameplay, maximum frame rates, and low-latency response times during high-stakes tournament matches.

Beyond the competitive arena, attendees can explore interactive gaming stations throughout the venue. Visitors can test their response times in speed challenges on high-refresh GIGABYTE gaming monitors, get hands-on experience with the latest GIGABYTE gaming laptops, and participate in an event passport stamp activity to earn exclusive prizes. Additional event highlights include a custom tote bag heat-press station, hourly raffle prize drawings, limited-edition GIGABYTE 40th-anniversary merchandise, photo opportunities, and complimentary food and refreshments while supplies last.

The collaborative celebration between GIGABYTE, Newegg, and AMD reflects a shared commitment to empowering the Southern California gaming community. By bringing together top-tier hardware manufacturers and leading e-commerce platforms, AORUS VS40 offers local collegiate gamers and tech enthusiasts an immersive platform to connect, compete, and celebrate four decades of GIGABYTE’s impact on PC gaming.

“At Newegg, a lot of great builds have started with GIGABYTE parts, and we’re proud to celebrate GIGABYTE’s 40 years in PC gaming,” said Jim Tseng, Vice President of product management at Newegg. “Hosting this celebration at the Newegg Gamer Zone gives local gamers a day to compete, try the latest hardware, and take home something to remember it by.”

Admission to AORUS VS40 is complimentary, but advance RSVP via Eventbrite is strictly required as capacity is limited to 250 guests on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early with their Eventbrite confirmation. Guests under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, and additional age restrictions may apply to tournament participation. To reserve a spot or learn more, please visit [Eventbrite RSVP Link].

The Newegg Gamer Zone, a 2,300-square-foot gaming venue at Newegg’s headquarters, hosts esports tournaments, product launches, and community events throughout the year. It is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT. Walk-ins are welcome, or guests can reserve a visit. Gamers who can’t attend AORUS VS40 can find the GIGABYTE motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, and laptops featured at the event at Newegg.

About GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance hardware solutions. From award-winning monitors and graphics cards to advanced data center infrastructure, GIGABYTE remains committed to its mission of “Upgrade Your Life” through innovative technology and exceptional build quality.

About Newegg

Newegg is the go-to destination for tech enthusiasts and businesses ready to power what’s next. For more than two decades, we’ve served builders, gamers, and IT professionals with a wide selection of PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, and lifestyle technology. Today, that includes the servers, workstations, and AI infrastructure that businesses rely on, along with the marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions that independent sellers use to grow.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, California. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Media Contacts

GIGABYTE

GIGABYTE USA PR Team

City of Industry, California

gbtusa_marketing@gigabyteusa.com

Newegg

Johnson Nei

Newegg Inc.

Public_relations@newegg.com

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SOURCE GIGABYTE