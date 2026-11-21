Supplement maker outlines everyday factors behind heavy-feeling legs and the botanicals traditionally used to support healthy lymphatic function

MANASSAS, Va., Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Many everyday factors affect how legs feel by evening. Long hours at a desk, a job that keeps people on their feet, warm weather, long flights and the gradual slowing that comes with age can all leave legs feeling puffy or heavy. PureHealth Research is highlighting the role the lymphatic system plays in this common experience.

Why daily movement matters

The lymphatic system collects excess fluid from tissues and returns it to the bloodstream. Unlike the circulatory system, which has the heart, it has no pump of its own. It depends on muscle contractions, especially in the calves, to keep lymph moving.

Modern routines often work against it. A study published in JAMA Network Open in 2019 found that the time U.S. adults spend sitting rose from 5.7 hours a day in 2007-2008 to 6.4 hours in 2015-2016. Short walks, calf raises, stretching breaks and good hydration remain the simplest everyday ways to support lymphatic flow.

Key ingredients in Lymph System Support

PureHealth Research’s Lymph System Support formula combines eight ingredients selected to support normal lymphatic function and fluid balance.*

Burdock root, a staple of traditional herbal practice, is used to support healthy lymphatic flow. Cleavers, a climbing herb, has long appeared in traditional preparations for the lymphatic system.

Dandelion extract provides potassium, a mineral that helps the body maintain normal fluid balance. Rutin, a bioflavonoid found in buckwheat and citrus fruits, supports healthy blood vessel walls.

Echinacea purpurea, one of the most widely studied herbs, supports normal immune function, which relies on lymph moving through the body’s lymph nodes. Kelp extract, from brown seaweed, adds iodine and trace minerals.

Support for a daily routine

Lymph System Support is taken as two capsules daily with water and is designed to complement, not replace, an active lifestyle and balanced diet. More information is available on the Lymph System Support page.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

PureHealth Research LLC

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10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

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SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC