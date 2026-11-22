Tech

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Hangzhou DataBeyond Technology Co., Ltd. (DataBeyond), a provider of intelligent waste-sorting equipment and solutions, presented applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics in resource recovery at a China Pavilion side event during COP31 on Nov. 19. The company also joined an international initiative to promote green and low-carbon supply chains.

At the “Jointly Building a Green and Low-Carbon Supply Chain” event, DataBeyond Chairwoman Zhuoya Mo outlined the company’s approach to municipal solid waste (MSW) management. The approach prioritizes sorting recoverable materials, directing them to suitable recycling processes and sending residual waste for appropriate treatment.

The United Nations Environment Programme’s Global Waste Management Outlook 2024 projects that annual global MSW generation will reach 3.8 billion metric tons by 2050. Mixed collection and complex waste composition make effective sorting an important step in recovering materials for further use.

DataBeyond combines AI hyperspectral optical sorting with robotic picking to recover recyclable materials from mixed waste. Optical sorters process high-volume material streams, while robots identify and pick individual recyclable items from complex mixtures. The combination helps operators expand material recovery and reduce reliance on manual sorting in demanding environments.

In MSW applications, the company’s systems recover target plastics, including polypropylene (PP) and polyethylene (PE) films, while separating materials that are incompatible with the intended recycling process. Suitable recovered fractions can then be washed and processed into feedstock for manufacturing, helping reduce the amount of waste sent for final disposal.

For plastics recycling, DataBeyond offers AI hyperspectral optical sorters that distinguish materials by composition, including plastics with similar appearances. Applications cover mixed rigid plastics, PET bottles and PET flakes. By separating incompatible polymers and improving material consistency, the systems help recyclers prepare feedstock for downstream manufacturing.

In textile recycling, the FASTSORT-TEXTILE-AI-SPEC system from DataBeyond sorts used garments by fiber composition, including cotton and polyester content. Further sorting of shredded textiles can remove fragments containing buttons, zippers and other unwanted components. These processes help prepare textile feedstock for suitable textile-to-textile recycling routes. The Fastsort-Textile optical fabric sorter received a Special Mention in TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025.

DataBeyond serves customers in more than 40 countries and regions and has supported over 3,000 projects. Its applications span municipal waste, plastics, textiles, construction and demolition waste, and other waste streams.

Building on this experience, the company plans to expand technology sharing, local partnerships and the traceability of recovered materials, including their types, weights and downstream destinations. It also supports local operators through system integration, technical training and maintenance services, adapting sorting solutions to local waste composition, infrastructure and recycling markets.

Through these efforts, DataBeyond aims to connect recovery businesses with manufacturers seeking recycled feedstock, helping more recovered materials meet production requirements and return to supply chains.

About DataBeyond

Founded in 2018, Hangzhou DataBeyond Technology Co., Ltd. develops intelligent waste-sorting equipment and integrated solutions using AI, optical sensing and robotics. The company serves recycling and waste-management customers worldwide through equipment supply, system integration and technical services.

For more information, visit www.databeyond.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE DataBeyond