SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On Nov. 18, the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting is being held in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO Summit and delivered a keynote speech titled ‘Forging Ahead with Resolve Toward a Bright Future for the Asia-Pacific.’ Xi called on all economies to uphold overall peace and stability, build bridges of opening up and cooperation, boost innovation to drive growth, expand the ways for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, and firmly safeguard the WTO-centered multilateral trading system. President Xi noted that China’s 15th Five-Year Plan is not only a blueprint for China’s high-quality development, but also a portfolio of cooperation opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region. China will continue to advance high-standard opening up and leverage its development to contribute to shared prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region. These propositions have been positively received by the international community.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, speaking at the event, said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech have clear policy positions for the region’s future and outline the broad parameters for governments, for business community to work together. Malaysia highly agrees with China’s vision of open and win-win development, and stands ready to deepen regional economic and trade collaboration to ensure more people benefited from integrated Asia-Pacific development. World Trade Centers Association CEO Annette Gregg said China’s firm support for free trade and the multilateral trading system is encouraging. She emphasized that rules-based, open cooperation is the cornerstone of sustained prosperity in the Asia-Pacific economy. Sean Stein, President of the U.S.-China Business Council, said the keynote speech sent a clear, stable and positive signal of openness, responded to the urgent expectations of multinational companies to deepen their presence in the Asia-Pacific market, and boosted confidence across the global business community. Columbia University Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs observed that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has achieved fruitful results in the digital economy and green innovation, and can serve as a model for innovation coordination and industrial upgrading across the Asia-Pacific region. Olivier Chrétien-Desmarais, Chairman of the Canada China Business Council, said China has consistently upheld the vision of mutual benefit and openness and shared development, injecting certainty into a volatile and adjusting global economic and trade environment.

Singapore-based Lianhe Zaobao covered the summit throughout and commented that China’s continued advocacy of openness, integration, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation provides important support for stabilizing Asia-Pacific industrial and supply chains and promoting balanced and inclusive regional development.

As the host of this year’s APEC meetings, Guangdong leverages the strategic advantages of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), relying on its complete advanced manufacturing clusters, sound opening-up system and world-class international business environment to deliver high-standard, high-quality logistical and organizational support. As a front-runner in China’s opening up, Guangdong has deeply engaged with the Asia-Pacific market and connected global resources. It has continuously facilitated economic, trade, sci-tech innovation and cultural exchanges, and builds a premium GBA platform for businesses from across the Asia-Pacific to settle and grow, pursue technology matching, and advance industrial collaboration, serving as a key hub for practical cooperation in the region.

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SOURCE Guangdong Province