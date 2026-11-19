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First in-space deployment of Sophia Orbital Operating System (SOOS) aboard multiple Kepler Communications satellites opens the door for organizations to run workloads in orbit and accelerate the future of scalable orbital data centers.

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Sophia Space, a pioneer in passively-cooled orbital computing infrastructure, today announced the first in-space deployment of its Sophia Orbital Operating System (SOOS) leveraging the on-orbit compute infrastructure aboard multiple Kepler satellites within Kepler’s Tranche 1 optical data relay constellation. The collaboration is advancing the company’s effort to deploy scalable computing infrastructure in orbit. This deployment establishes a foundational software layer for Sophia Space’s future orbital computing architecture, designed to support computing workloads across individual spacecraft and larger, distributed orbital networks.

Sophia Space deploys SOOS across multiple Kepler satellites, paving the way for scalable orbital data centers.

Hosted aboard Kepler satellites, the SOOS deployment validates resilient, autonomous software capabilities needed to manage and execute distributed edge computing workloads across multiple spacecraft connected via optical links in the space environment. This software demonstration marks an important step toward dedicated orbital computing infrastructure capable of processing mission-critical data in space, enabling faster insights, greater operational resilience, and more sophisticated space-based data services.

“Building the next generation of space infrastructure isn’t about launching an entire data center overnight. It’s about proving the architecture, step by step,” said Rob DeMillo, CEO and Co-Founder of Sophia Space. “Deploying SOOS in LEO is an important first step. We’re beginning with the software foundation, then moving toward dedicated computing hardware, standalone satellites, and ultimately entire constellations. Each mission builds toward a future where computing becomes an integral part of the orbital economy.”

The collaboration also highlights the growing convergence of satellite communications and orbital computing, creating opportunities to run AI inference workloads closer to where data is collected and generated. SOOS enables distributed edge computing through managed Kubernetes application deployment and management; software that runs and manages applications across a group of computers. SOOS offers triple redundancy and built-in security capabilities designed to support resilient operations for partners looking to deploy AI inference workloads in orbit across a variety of applications, including missile warning, space domain awareness, maritime awareness, disaster response, atmospheric monitoring and weather intelligence, spacecraft operations, zero-gravity manufacturing, and a host of other potential uses.

“As the space economy grows, communications and computing will become increasingly interconnected,” said Caitlin Marsh, president of Kepler US. “Our collaboration with Sophia Space reflects the importance of building an orbital infrastructure ecosystem where data can be processed, managed, and delivered more efficiently. This is an early step toward demonstrating how those capabilities can work together.”

SOOS deployment represents the first step in Sophia Space’s broader development roadmap, designed to progressively validate the technologies needed to deliver scalable computing infrastructure in orbit. Sophia Space is now open to partner with other companies looking to deploy edge applications in LEO.

“I want to congratulate the software and operations teams at Sophia Space and Kepler for successfully demonstrating distributed operating system functions across multiple satellites in space and multiple GPUs on each satellite,” added Dr. Leon Alkalai, Founder and CTO of Sophia Space. “The Sophia team demonstrated distributed functions essential for satellite system resilience, self-awareness and fault tolerance. These building blocks are essential for any future orbiting data centers infrastructure.”

These missions are intended to demonstrate how modular computing infrastructure can scale into distributed orbital networks, while advancing opportunities to work with partners to bring new computing capabilities in orbit.

About Sophia Space

Sophia Space is developing the next generation of orbital computing infrastructure through its modular, passively cooled TILE architecture and Sophia Orbital Operating System (SOOS). Drawing on patented, thermal-management innovations originating at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the California Institute of Technology, the company is working to make high-performance computing in space more scalable, efficient, and accessible. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, Sophia Space is building the infrastructure to support a growing space-based economy.

About Kepler Communications

Kepler Communications Inc. is a space infrastructure provider on a mission to deliver real-time access to space data. With 33 satellites launched to date, Kepler operates the first commercial optical data relay constellation, enabling real-time, continuous space connectivity while supporting advanced on-orbit compute and hosted payload capabilities. Kepler has achieved industry-leading milestones, including the first commercial on-orbit demonstration of SDA-compatible optical inter-satellite links and successful space-to-air and space-to-ground optical communication demonstrations. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Kepler is building a global company to enable the future space economy.

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SOURCE Sophia Space