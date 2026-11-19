New Augmented Reality Clothing Lets Bachelorette Parties Relive Their Las Vegas Adventures Simply by Scanning What They Wore

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — What if your bachelorette party didn’t have to end when you left Las Vegas? What if the pictures, videos, and unforgettable moments from your weekend could come back to life simply by scanning your shirt?

That’s the idea behind Receipts™, a new augmented reality (AR) clothing collection introduced by Las Vegas–based Naked City Couture and the AR Trading Card Company.

The concept turns ordinary clothing into something extraordinary: a wearable collection of personal memories.

Here’s how it works.

A bride and her friends select their favorite designs from the Receipts™ collection. They head to Las Vegas, celebrate, and capture their adventures in photographs and videos.

Everyone uploads their favorite moments to a shared link.

Then comes the crazy.

Scan the clothing with a smartphone, and the party comes back to life in augmented reality.

The pictures. The videos. The laughter. The moments nobody wants to forget.

The same clothing that went to Las Vegas becomes a lasting souvenir, capable of bringing the entire experience back to life.

“People spend thousands of dollars creating memories in Las Vegas, and most of those memories end up buried in their phones,”, says Jamie Klingler, Art Director at AR Trading Card Company. “We decided to put them somewhere a little more interesting. On the clothes they wore while making them.”

Unlike traditional souvenir shirts, Receipts™ combines fashion with personal multi-media digital content, giving friends a new way to share and revisit their experiences long after the trip ends.

Although designed for vacations, celebrations, and group adventures, the concept is particularly suited to Las Vegas bachelorette parties, where matching outfits and memorable experiences are practically a tradition.

The shirt isn’t just something you wore to the party. It’s how you bring the party back.

Naked City Couture is available online.

About the AR Trading Card Company

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AR Trading Card Company develops interactive consumer products combining physical merchandise with augmented reality technology. Its Naked City Couture collection transforms everyday apparel into personalized, interactive keepsakes.

www.thepopeofnakedcity.com

www.artradingcardcompany.com

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SOURCE AR Trading Card Company