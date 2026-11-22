Lifestyle

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TTW has released its editorial selection of the top 50 best countries to travel in the world in 2027, placing Australia first and highlighting ten leading entries in this announcement. The United Kingdom, France, the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Austria, Indonesia, Hungary and India complete the list of best countries around the world to travel for next year. The selection brings together cultural cities, coastal destinations and opportunities for outdoor exploration, giving travellers a starting point for planning journeys around their interests and travel preferences.

The United States ranks 18th in the global selection, recognised for its iconic attractions, national parks, entertainment destinations and cultural diversity. New York City’s landmarks, the Grand Canyon and New Orleans’ historic French Quarter remain major tourism draws. The country will also host Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on 14 February 2027, creating an additional attraction for international sports travellers. Meanwhile, countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania and Latin America feature prominently, reflecting the diversity of experiences available worldwide.

The ranking presents countries through the destinations that help explain their appeal. Sydney anchors Australia’s entry, while Edinburgh and London represent contrasting British city experiences. Elsewhere, the selection connects island settings with historic centres, museums with neighbourhood life, and familiar landmarks with places that reward a longer stay. The complete guide includes country rankings, continents and featured destinations, supported by detailed profiles that help readers compare different styles of holiday before deciding where to travel.

“As international tourism enters an era of unprecedented transformation, destinations must distinguish themselves not merely through grandeur, but through authenticity, sustainability and cultural sophistication. Our 2027 ranking reflects this evolving philosophy, recognising countries that offer compelling experiences while preserving their distinctive identities.

The future of travel belongs to destinations capable of harmonising economic prosperity with environmental responsibility and meaningful cultural exchange. At Travel And Tour World, our endeavour is to celebrate this remarkable global tapestry and inspire travellers to venture beyond familiar horizons, discovering the extraordinary possibilities that await across continents,” added Anup Kumar Keshan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Travel And Tour World (TTW).

The World’s Top Five Best Countries to Travel in 2027

Australia takes first place, offering an extraordinary combination of coastal landscapes, wildlife experiences and cultural attractions. Sydney’s Opera House, the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru and Tasmania remain among its most celebrated destinations. The Men’s Rugby World Cup, scheduled from 1 October to 13 November 2027 across seven host cities, provides another reason to visit. Travellers can combine sporting events with reef excursions, Aboriginal cultural experiences and regional nature adventures.

Switzerland ranks second, celebrated for its Alpine scenery, scenic rail journeys and picturesque lakeside towns. The Matterhorn, Jungfrau region, Lucerne and Lake Geneva attract visitors throughout the year. The FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, scheduled in Crans-Montana from 1 to 14 February 2027, add further appeal for winter sports enthusiasts. Switzerland’s mountain resorts, historic architecture and panoramic transport networks support diverse travel experiences.

Japan secures third place, combining contemporary urban culture with centuries-old traditions. Tokyo, Kyoto and Hokkaido provide contrasting experiences through modern attractions, historic temples, regional cuisine and natural landscapes. Yokohama’s International Horticultural Expo, scheduled from 19 March to 26 September 2027, introduces another major tourism attraction, particularly for visitors interested in gardens, horticulture and cultural exhibitions.

Canada occupies fourth position, offering expansive wilderness, multicultural cities and Indigenous cultural heritage. The Canadian Rockies, Vancouver’s waterfront, Québec City’s historic neighbourhoods and Stanley Park provide diverse sightseeing opportunities. Visitors can explore mountain scenery, participate in guided Indigenous cultural experiences and discover the country’s distinctive regional traditions.

Thailand completes the top five, attracting international travellers with Buddhist heritage, tropical beaches and renowned culinary experiences. Bangkok’s Grand Palace, Ayutthaya’s historic temples, Chiang Mai’s cultural landmarks and Krabi’s coastal scenery remain major attractions. The Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo, continuing until 14 March 2027, creates additional opportunities to explore northeastern Thailand.

TTW global travel ranking places Fiji at 40th, followed by Panama, Indonesia, Belize, Ecuador, Egypt, Russia, Kenya, South Africa, Colombia and Tanzania. These countries offer diverse tourism experiences, including tropical islands, wildlife safaris, cultural heritage, ancient landmarks and natural wonders, appealing to travellers seeking memorable international journeys.

Egypt occupies 45th position, with the total solar eclipse on 2 August 2027 expected to provide a distinctive astronomical tourism opportunity around Luxor. The Pyramids of Giza, Grand Egyptian Museum and Nile Valley heritage sites remain prominent attractions.

Russia completes the ranking in 46th position, featuring Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Lake Baikal and the Altai Mountains. However, significant security concerns and official travel warnings, including UK advice against all travel, remain important considerations.

Kenya follows in 47th position, offering wildlife safaris across the Maasai Mara and Amboseli National Park. Its role as another Africa Cup of Nations co-host provides opportunities to combine football tourism with nature exploration.

South Africa, ranked 48th, will co-host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup from 2 October to 21 November 2027. Cape Town, Table Mountain, the Garden Route and Kruger National Park offer additional tourism experiences.

Colombia occupies 49th place, recognised for Cartagena’s colonial heritage, Tayrona National Natural Park, the Coffee Cultural Landscape and the mountain scenery surrounding Salento and the Cocora Valley.

Tanzania, ranked 50th, combines the Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Mount Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar with international sports tourism. The country will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations from 19 June to 17 July.

To explore full rankings, click on the report “TTW Releases 50 Best Countries to Travel in 2027“.

Global Tourism Opportunities in 2027

The ranking highlights the importance of international sporting events, cultural exhibitions, natural attractions and regional experiences in shaping travel opportunities for 2027. Australia’s Rugby World Cup, Japan’s horticultural exhibition, the Africa Cup of Nations and South Africa’s Cricket World Cup provide notable event-driven travel opportunities.

The selection also demonstrates the appeal of wildlife tourism, tropical island holidays, archaeological exploration and cultural discovery. Travellers are encouraged to consider official travel advisories, entry requirements, transportation arrangements and confirmed event schedules before booking.

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Methodology

TTW’s 50 Best Countries to Travel in 2027 selection provides an editorial assessment of destinations based on their tourism attractions, cultural heritage, natural landscapes and significant events. The guide considers internationally recognised landmarks, wildlife destinations, outdoor activities, regional traditions and opportunities for cultural exploration.

Particular attention is given to major sporting tournaments, horticultural exhibitions, astronomical events and cultural programmes scheduled for 2027. Destination profiles also examine opportunities to explore beyond established tourism centres, connecting popular attractions with regional communities and distinctive landscapes.

Practical travel considerations, including seasonal conditions, transport arrangements, accessibility and official travel advisories, provide additional context. The selection is intended to support destination discovery and travel planning rather than serve as a statistical measure of visitor satisfaction.

About Travel And Tour World (TTW)

Travel And Tour World (TTW) is an international digital travel media platform with 15 million readers, covering global tourism, aviation, hospitality, airlines, cruises, destinations and travel industry developments. Through destination features, travel news, tourism reports and industry insights, TTW provides information for international travellers, tourism professionals and industry stakeholders. Its editorial coverage explores emerging tourism trends, destination marketing, hospitality developments, major international events and evolving travel opportunities. TTW aims to connect the global travel community through informative journalism and destination-focused reporting, helping readers discover international destinations, understand developments across the tourism industry and make informed travel decisions in an increasingly interconnected global travel market.

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Travel and Tour World

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