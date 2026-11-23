MILAN, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei hosted the HUAWEI Watch Faces Summit Milano 2026 on November 19, an annual gathering uniting Europe’s top watch face designers, leading academic institutions, design agencies, and industry partners. Set in one of world’s design and fashion capitals, the summit brought designers from across Europe together in one place, reaffirming the idea that while technology makes smartwatches possible, human-centered design makes them meaningful.

This summit built on a series of successful designer workshops held in Istanbul, Madrid, and Munich, as well as the HUAWEI Watch Faces Workshop and the Annual Awards Gala. By choosing Milan as the backdrop for this summit, Huawei emphasizes the harmony between digital innovation and artistic expression. The summit highlighted Huawei’s continuous investment in the European creative community, empowering watch face designers, design academies, and creative agencies through academic partnerships, industry recognition, and long-term collaborations.

Showcasing European Creativity and Empowering Designers

The event opened with a HUAWEI Watch Faces Gallery preview upon arrival, offering guests a curated look at leading digital watch face design from across Europe, featuring works by renowned fashion brands, creative agencies, and artists – including fashion jewelry brand Les Néréides, creative agency Phantasya Communication, and artist and design studio Nico189 X STUDIOBLUM. More than a showcase of creative excellence, the Gallery provided participating designers with an opportunity to present their work to industry professionals, fellow creators, and potential collaborators, increasing their exposure and enhancing their visibility within the wider design community.

The keynote sessions explore wearable market trends, with researchers from the Huawei Raffaello Research Center sharing key insights into emerging market dynamics and design methodologies. The sessions also feature a seminar from Professor Giuseppe Catalano from the Accademia di Brera, who provides an overview of the Watch Face Competition and offers perspectives from both academic and professional viewpoints.

Expanding on the technological and commercial roadmaps, Huawei presented its overseas ecosystem strategy for watch faces. Bringing these strategic insights into practice, leading European designers and watch face partners shared real-world case studies, illustrating how close collaboration with Huawei supported their creative development and opened new opportunities beyond commercial success.

Celebrating Europe’s Creative Excellence

The gathering culminated in an awards ceremony honouring outstanding talent, with winners across six categories to be announced at the ceremony, including Best Partner, Best Watch Face Designer, Best Watch Face, and the Rising Star Award, as well as the Best Youth Creator and Best Jury recognitions from the EU Watch Face Design Competition 2026. Following the ceremony, guests gathered for an evening cocktail reception and formal gala dinner.

“Empowering the next generation of creators means giving students the opportunity to explore how art and technology can come together in new and meaningful ways,” said Franco Marrocco, General Director of the Accademia di Belle Arti di Brera. “Through initiatives such as the HUAWEI EU Watch Face Design Competition, young designers can apply their creativity beyond the classroom and gain valuable real-world experience.”

“Collaborating with Huawei allows designers to push the boundaries of how visual art meets wearable software,” said OZ, winner of the Best HUAWEI Watch Face Designer 2026 from Türkiye. “This recognition is both a validation of our design craft and an exciting step toward connecting our creative vision with millions of active smartwatch users worldwide.”

The HUAWEI Watch Faces Summit Milano 2026 reinforces Huawei’s ongoing commitment to fostering an open, global creative ecosystem where art and technology continuously inspire each other. By deepening ties with European academic institutions, design agencies, and independent artists, Huawei continues to cultivate a collaborative community that shapes the future of digital watch face aesthetics worldwide.

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SOURCE Huawei Consumer Business Group