Tech

Download requires no sign-up; basic features available with no time limit; includes 1 AI detection channel and 2 general monitoring channels

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AIPro, an AI video analytics company, has released a free version of VistaPro, its fire and smoke detection monitoring software. The release allows facility operators to use basic functions with their existing CCTV cameras and PCs, confirm whether the software suits their actual site, and then add features as needed.

The free version can be downloaded from the AIPro official website (www.aipro.ai/download) without registration or login. The basic functions provided free of charge have no usage time limit. Users connect existing CCTV cameras that support RTSP video streaming to an Intel-based Windows PC that meets the recommended specifications, and the software runs without a separate high-performance graphics card.

The free version supports a total of three channels: one AI fire detection channel and two general monitoring channels. The fire detection channel analyzes flames and smoke, and video from multiple cameras can be viewed on a single screen. Detection history, statistics, and automatic reporting are also provided.

Real-time video analysis is performed on the user’s PC. Both the free version (Free) and the paid Pro plan require an internet connection for updates and version management. Before installation, users can check the recommended PC specifications and CCTV integration requirements on the website.

The free distribution is designed so that users can verify CCTV compatibility and fire and smoke detection in their actual operating environment, and determine the features and operating scale their facilities need.

AIPro recommends first trying the software in a single area where fire risk needs to be monitored. Because camera angles, lighting, and work conditions differ from site to site, the company explained that it is important to review detection results at different times of day and decide on the operating approach accordingly. AI analysis results are used by managers to judge on-site conditions and the need for a response.

Real-time alerts, email notifications, and fire and map-based monitoring are provided in the paid Pro plan. AI detection channels can be added as needed, and a Business plan is available for companies and organizations that operate more cameras or need closed-network or site-specific configurations. Users start with the basic functions and then choose whether to expand according to their operating scale and purpose.

AIPro is an AI video analytics company founded in 2020 by Professor Cheon-Su Park of Sungkyunkwan University. It has built experience applying video analytics technology in the field for public institutions, including supplying fire and wildfire detection software to the Korea Asset Management Corporation.

AIPro believes that even small stores, warehouses, and workshops can evaluate the feasibility of AI safety management using their existing equipment. Going forward, the company plans to continue research to enhance fire and smoke detection performance and reduce false alarms, while improving ease of use from installation to reviewing detection results and managing records.

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SOURCE AIPro