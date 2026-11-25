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FFR’s Black Friday Season of Savings now offers up to 50% off select humanoid and quadruped robots through https://shop.ff.com/pages/black-friday, including FX Aegis Classic Ultra at $6,490, down from an MSRP of $12,990.

Customers who order through FF Mall can receive additional post-purchase cash-back rebates on five models: $3,000 on FF Master Classic Edu, $4,000 on FF Master Classic Ultra, $500 on FX Aegis Classic Pro, $1,600 on FX Aegis Classic Edu, and $200 on FX Navi.

Select models offered by FFR include a free developer toolkit valued at $390, including FF Nova and FF Nova Mini.

For promotional details on FF All-New Futurist, FX Aegis Hyper, FX Aegis Mega and FF Faber, customers can contact the sales team at sales@ff.com.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) (“FFR” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Embodied AI robotics company, kicked off its Black Friday Season of Savings, offering discounts of up to approximately 50% on select robots, additional post-purchase cash-back rebates on five models ordered through FF Mall, and a free developer toolkit valued at $390 with select robots. The promotion spans multiple products from FFR’s lineup including humanoid, quadruped and wheeled-arm platforms, with options for families, educators, developers, researchers, and enterprise customers.

From a first hands-on robotics project to advanced research and industrial applications, the campaign offers more ways to explore Physical AI at a lower cost. Customers can choose compact robots for coding and creative learning, humanoids for development and competition, or professional platforms for security, inspection and manipulation projects.

Black Friday Offers Across the Lineup

FX Aegis Classic Ultra — $6,490 (MSRP $12,990). Save $6,500, approximately 50%. A professional Physical AI quadruped designed for security and companionship—a loyal, practical guardian. The Ultra configuration combines IP54 protection, speeds of up to 5 m/s, a payload capacity of up to 10 kg, and SDK and simulation support for robotics development.

A professional Physical AI quadruped designed for security and companionship—a loyal, practical guardian. The Ultra configuration combines IP54 protection, speeds of up to 5 m/s, a payload capacity of up to 10 kg, and SDK and simulation support for robotics development. FX Aegis Classic Pro — $2,990 (MSRP $4,490). Save $1,500, plus a $500 cash rebate when purchased through FF Mall. A professional Physical AI quadruped designed for security and companionship—a loyal, practical guardian. The Pro configuration features 12 degrees of freedom, a 4K wide-angle camera and a library of dynamic motions for interactive demonstrations and entertainment. A wireless controller and customized costume are included.

A professional Physical AI quadruped designed for security and companionship—a loyal, practical guardian. The Pro configuration features 12 degrees of freedom, a 4K wide-angle camera and a library of dynamic motions for interactive demonstrations and entertainment. A wireless controller and customized costume are included. FX Navi — $1,790 (MSRP $1,990). Save $200, plus a $200 cash rebate when purchased through FF Mall. A foundational Physical AI learning quadruped designed for home and educational settings, helping children connect learning, programming and hands-on creation. Navi pairs 12-joint movement with smartphone-powered interaction, visual programming and customizable head modules and skins.

A foundational Physical AI learning quadruped designed for home and educational settings, helping children connect learning, programming and hands-on creation. Navi pairs 12-joint movement with smartphone-powered interaction, visual programming and customizable head modules and skins. FF Master Mini Series — from $8,990. A compact Physical AI humanoid for education, sports and robotics competitions—the all-rounder built to go from classroom to competition. These platforms offer an open development environment and ROS 2 SDK for programming, research and robot sports. Master Mini is $8,990 (MSRP $9,990), saving $1,000; Master Mini Pro is $10,990 (MSRP $12,990), saving $2,000; and Master Mini Ultra is $14,990 (MSRP $17,990), saving $3,000.

A compact Physical AI humanoid for education, sports and robotics competitions—the all-rounder built to go from classroom to competition. These platforms offer an open development environment and ROS 2 SDK for programming, research and robot sports. Master Mini is $8,990 (MSRP $9,990), saving $1,000; Master Mini Pro is $10,990 (MSRP $12,990), saving $2,000; and Master Mini Ultra is $14,990 (MSRP $17,990), saving $3,000. FF Master Classic series — from $29,990, with FF Mall cash rebates of up to $4,000. An athletic Physical AI humanoid—an all-intelligence action master that understands and interacts with users. Master Classic Edu supports humanoid robotics education and interactive applications at $29,990 (MSRP $37,990), saving $8,000, with a $3,000 cash rebate when purchased through FF Mall. Master Classic Ultra adds advanced onboard computing, 3D LiDAR, a multi-camera sensor suite and SDK/API access for custom development at $44,990 (MSRP $64,990), saving $20,000, with a $4,000 FF Mall cash rebate.

An athletic Physical AI humanoid—an all-intelligence action master that understands and interacts with users. Master Classic Edu supports humanoid robotics education and interactive applications at $29,990 (MSRP $37,990), saving $8,000, with a $3,000 cash rebate when purchased through FF Mall. Master Classic Ultra adds advanced onboard computing, 3D LiDAR, a multi-camera sensor suite and SDK/API access for custom development at $44,990 (MSRP $64,990), saving $20,000, with a $4,000 FF Mall cash rebate. FX Aegis Classic Edu — $5,990 (MSRP $9,990). Save $4,000, plus a $1,600 cash rebate when purchased through FF Mall. A professional Physical AI quadruped designed for security and companionship—a loyal, practical guardian. The Edu configuration offers SDK access, standardized robot APIs and Isaac Sim support for classroom learning, motion-control research and lab development.

A professional Physical AI quadruped designed for security and companionship—a loyal, practical guardian. The Edu configuration offers SDK access, standardized robot APIs and Isaac Sim support for classroom learning, motion-control research and lab development. FX Aegis Classic Ultra-W — $7,990 (MSRP $12,990). Save $5,000. A lightweight professional wheel-legged Physical AI robot built for security and companionship, delivering flexible protection through a compact design and multi-scenario capabilities. It combines wheeled mobility with legged agility and open development capabilities for patrol, inspection, teaching and interaction.

A lightweight professional wheel-legged Physical AI robot built for security and companionship, delivering flexible protection through a compact design and multi-scenario capabilities. It combines wheeled mobility with legged agility and open development capabilities for patrol, inspection, teaching and interaction. FF All-New Futurist series — contact sales for special offers. A full-size professional Physical AI humanoid—an all-in-one professional expert. All-New Futurist and All-New Futurist Ultra support education, research, reception and performance applications, with the Ultra configuration adding dexterous hands and advanced computing and perception.

A full-size professional Physical AI humanoid—an all-in-one professional expert. All-New Futurist and All-New Futurist Ultra support education, research, reception and performance applications, with the Ultra configuration adding dexterous hands and advanced computing and perception. FX Aegis Mega series — contact sales for special offers. A mid-sized industrial-grade wheel-legged Physical AI robot—an all-around pioneer across complex terrain and demanding environments. Aegis Mega A and Aegis Mega D support industrial mobility, payload integration, inspection and professional security applications.

A mid-sized industrial-grade wheel-legged Physical AI robot—an all-around pioneer across complex terrain and demanding environments. Aegis Mega A and Aegis Mega D support industrial mobility, payload integration, inspection and professional security applications. FX Aegis Hyper — contact sales for special offers. A large industrial-grade Physical AI quadruped built for extreme environments, heavy-duty tasks and high-risk autonomous operations—a versatile field operations expert. The platform offers IP67 protection for demanding industrial environments and supports professional inspection and security applications.

A large industrial-grade Physical AI quadruped built for extreme environments, heavy-duty tasks and high-risk autonomous operations—a versatile field operations expert. The platform offers IP67 protection for demanding industrial environments and supports professional inspection and security applications. FF Faber — contact sales for special offers. An industrial-grade Physical AI operator—a general-purpose platform for specialized operations, built to be autonomous, precise and open. The Faber U wheeled-arm mobile manipulator combines mobility and manipulation capabilities for production-environment projects, material handling and other specialized applications.

For FF All-New Futurist (including Ultra), FX Aegis Hyper, FX Aegis Mega and FF Faber, contact the FFR sales team at sales@ff.com for promotional details.

More Ways to Get Started with Physical AI

FF Nova — your entry-level Physical AI humanoid robot and Physical AI lab in a backpack. Priced at $2,490, Nova combines a 20-degree-of-freedom bipedal body, a detachable mobile cart, onboard perception and an open SDK for development and simulation-to-real workflows.

Priced at $2,490, Nova combines a 20-degree-of-freedom bipedal body, a detachable mobile cart, onboard perception and an open SDK for development and simulation-to-real workflows. FF Nova Mini — your child’s first humanoid robot and a walking programming platform. Priced at $299, Nova Mini introduces children to robot motion and programming through voice commands, motion teaching and block-based coding.

FF Mall-Exclusive Additional Cash Back

Orders for any of the following five models placed through FF Mall qualify for post-purchase cash-back rebates. The listed Black Friday prices are before these rebates.

FF Master Classic Edu: $3,000 cash back.

FF Master Classic Ultra: $4,000 cash back.

FX Aegis Classic Pro: $500 cash back.

FX Aegis Classic Edu: $1,600 cash back.

FX Navi: $200 cash back.

Advancing Physical AI Across Four Industry Ecosystems, Led by Education

FFR’s Black Friday promotion supports its broader mission to make Physical AI more accessible across four industry ecosystems: Education and Research, Security and Inspection, Industrial and Logistics, and Commercial and Services. Education remains a key focus, with growing public school district partnerships, expanded procurement access and initial robot purchases supporting broader adoption across U.S. K–12 and career education. It has become an approved robotics supplier to top-tier U.S. public school districts. By bringing together robotic platforms, curriculum, developer tools and industry solutions, FFR aims to accelerate practical applications in classrooms, homes and workplaces, empowering more people to learn, build and create with Physical AI.

Explore the Black Friday Offers

Explore the Black Friday offers, compare models and view current ordering information at https://shop.ff.com/pages/black-friday. Customers can also browse the lineup at https://shop.ff.com. All prices are in U.S. dollars. For promotional details, please contact the sales team at sales@ff.com.

About FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.

FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FFR) is a U.S.-based Embodied AI robotics company focused on the research and development, manufacturing, commercialization and deployment of intelligent robotic technologies, products and industry solutions. FFR is building a “Four-Core Full-Stack” AI ecosystem covering the full lifecycle of robotics, consisting of Physical AI Brain & Developer Platform, Physical AI Devices, Physical AI Industry Productivity Solutions, and Physical AI Data Factory. Guided by the technology and product philosophy of “One Brain, All Robots, Multi-capabilities,” FFR aims to empower humanoid, biomimetic, and other robotic form factors through a unified Physical AI Brain, while continuously expanding their multi-task and multi-scenario capabilities. The ecosystem is designed to support the full robotics lifecycle, including R&D, deployment, data collection and training, operations, and commercial applications. FFR also operates RoboShare, a robot-sharing and services platform. To learn more, visit https://www.ff.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Statements other than historical facts, including statements regarding the standalone full-year 2026 guidance for the acquired robotics business, expected sales and shipments, projected revenue and unit sales under the five-year business plan, expected gross margins, planned partnerships and access to government procurement opportunities, FFR’s business strategy, commercialization plans, robotics operations, anticipated benefits of the acquisition, future growth opportunities and development and deployment of robotics technologies, are forward-looking statements. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “targets,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “goal,” “objective,” “seeks,” “likely,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions; the absence of these words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include the risk that the standalone guidance and longer-term projections are not achieved; FFR’s ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquired business, commercialize its robotics technologies, achieve its business objectives, obtain additional financing and continue as a going concern, maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, compete effectively, manage its liquidity position and execute its strategic transition.

Additional risks and uncertainties are described in FFR’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, FFR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

Investors (English): ir@ff.com

Investors (Chinese): cn-ir@faradayfuture.com

Media: press@ff.com

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SOURCE FF EAI Robotics Ecosystem Inc.