Tech

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (“Zoomlion” or “the Company”) has launched the industry’s first AI excavation robot powered by embodied intelligence technology at bauma CHINA 2026 on Nov. 24. Live demonstrations featured automated loading and other assisted construction operations. The equipment also offers voice interaction, environmental perception, and autonomous operation capabilities. The Company is also exhibiting its Z01 and Z03 humanoid robots and supporting AI platforms which showcase applications of embodied intelligence in construction, industrial sorting, and human-machine interaction.

How does embodied intelligence transform excavation equipment?

Zoomlion’s AI excavation robot combines intelligent interaction, environmental perception, and autonomous task execution. Operators in its intelligent cab can use voice commands to check equipment status, access technical knowledge, and control windows, lighting, and air conditioning. The equipment also features a 360-degree panoramic view, a 540-degree 3D view, collision and electronic geofence warnings.

A vision-language-action (VLA) model identifies objects, their positions, orientations, and dimensions for autonomous operations. The system enables precise object handling and centimeter-level placement accuracy using a combination of a Steelwrist hydraulic attachment and real-time visual feedback. This allows the equipment to autonomously perform tasks such as wall building and pipe alignment.

How do robots and engineering equipment share AI capabilities?

Zoomlion’s Zbrain industrial embodied intelligence system uses a unified data pipeline and intelligent brain to enable bidirectional technology transfer between high-end equipment and humanoid robots. Perception and navigation technologies already established from construction machinery enhance robotic capabilities, while advances in robotics can be applied to construction equipment. The Company’s independently developed RobotOps embodied intelligence operating system provides an integrated development platform covering data collection, model training, simulation and validation, deployment, and operational maintenance.

Zoomlion’s AI-native industrial internet platform supports these technologies. It connects more than 1.8 million machines across over 170 countries and has accumulated in excess of five petabytes of industrial data and approximately 10,000 industrial models. This industrial data provides a foundation for the continuous development and refinement of AI capabilities.

How is embodied intelligence being applied in industrial environments?

At the exhibition, Zoomlion’s Z03 wheeled humanoid robot is demonstrating millimeter-level precision in object picking and sorting randomly arranged items. The robot can handle materials of different shapes, sizes, and materials through a combination of embodied intelligence, 3D visual perception, and advanced motion control. Zoomlion has independently developed 10 robotic models and completed validation across almost 20 application scenarios. Its humanoid robots have already been deployed in factory inspection and logistics sorting operations at Zoomlion Smart City.

The Company’s Z01 bipedal humanoid robots, which will be in mass production soon, are also showcasing their potential in service environments by demonstrating coordinated movement, interactive visitor reception, and guided exhibition tours.

Zoomlion aims to expand the practical application of embodied intelligence across construction, manufacturing, and service environments through continued technology transfer between engineering equipment and robots to advance both individual machine intelligence and collaborative autonomous operations.

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SOURCE Zoomlion