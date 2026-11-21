Virtual training led by Kristina Padilla, M.A., LAADC, Vice President of Education and Strategic Development at CCAPP, offers 2 CEUs and practical strategies for supporting mental wellness during the holiday season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP) will host a specialized virtual training session, “Hope for the Holidays: Understanding Depression, Stress & Resilience During the Holiday Season,” on December 2, 2026. This event provides behavioral health professionals with critical tools to navigate the seasonal increase in mental health challenges while offering 2 continuing education units (CEUs).

Registration is currently open for the virtual workshop at Workshops | CCAPP Conferences.

The program features Kristina Padilla, M.A., LAADC, Vice President of Education and Strategic Development at CCAPP and Ph.D. Student in Philosophy, who will guide participants through the identification of depression and emotional distress. The curriculum addresses specific stressors that often peak during the winter months, such as grief, loneliness, and financial strain, which can pose significant risks to individuals in recovery.

“The holidays can be a difficult time for many people, and that often gets overlooked,” said Kristina Padilla, M.A., LAADC. “Not everyone experiences this season as joyful. Many people are carrying grief, stress, loneliness, or struggles with mental health and recovery. This training is an opportunity to talk openly about those experiences and offer tools that help people feel more connected, supported, and hopeful.”

By focusing on resilience and awareness, CCAPP aims to equip substance use disorder counselors, peer support specialists, and supervisors with actionable strategies to support their clients and themselves during a period known for its high emotional demands.

The training session operates from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. PST and is accessible via a remote platform. The registration fee is set at $20 for CCAPP members and $50 for non-members.

About CCAPP

The California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals (CCAPP) is the largest statewide consortium of community-based substance use disorder treatment agencies, recovery organizations, and addiction-focused professionals in California. CCAPP represents thousands of behavioral health professionals and programs through advocacy, credentialing, education, workforce development, and membership services.

For more information, visit California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals

communications@ccapp.us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ccapp-opens-registration-for-hope-for-the-holidays-training-on-depression-stress-and-resilience-302947456.html

SOURCE California Consortium of Addiction Programs and Professionals