Tech

No Waiting, Power AI Now!

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Jereh Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary GenSystems Power Solutions LLC (GPS), has unveiled the PowerVEGA SST, a solid-state transformer purpose-built for AI data centers, during RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas. Under the theme “NO WAITING. POWER AI NOW.”, GPS also showcased Jereh’s integrated microgrid solution for AI data centers.

As AI computing continues to scale, data centers require increasingly higher power density, greater efficiency and faster deployment. With next-generation rack power demands moving toward 300–500 kW and beyond, conventional AC architectures face growing challenges in power distribution and scalability. Meanwhile, grid capacity constraints and lengthy interconnection timelines are driving demand for reliable behind-the-meter (BTM) generation.

PowerVEGA SST integrates gas-fired generation with cutting-edge power electronics via an innovative direct gas-turbine-to-SST coupling architecture. Optimized using real turbine operational data and proven project experience, the design delivers seamless system compatibility and coordinated control. Rated at 3 MW with 800V DC output and 98.5% peak efficiency, it serves as an all-in-one power conversion platform for high-density AI infrastructure.

Beyond power conversion, PowerVEGA SST integrates functions traditionally handled by transformers, power distribution, UPS systems and power quality management. It also serves as a microgrid energy hub, coordinating gas generation, battery storage and solar PV.

Six core technological innovations underpin the product: validated gas turbine direct-coupling technology, 434 kW/m² power density (36% above mainstream competitors), intelligent distributed thermal management, industry-leading 2300V SiC technology that cuts component count by 51%, factory prefabrication enabling on-site commissioning within 8 hours, and 300-second hot-swap replacement for faulty power modules.

System Rated Power 3 MW Power Density 40.4 kW/ft² Input Input Rating 13.8 kV AC 60 Hz Output Rated Voltage 800V DC Voltage Regulation Accuracy ≤ ±1% Peak Efficiency 98.5 % Control & Communication Display 10″ Color Touchscreen Cooling Method Forced Air Cooling Environment Operating Temperature 23 ~ 140 °F Site Elevation ≤ 6562ft Dimensions（L×W×H） 15.09 ft × 4.92 ft × 7.71 ft

More than a standalone piece of hardware, Jereh offers an end-to-end AIDC microgrid that covers the full energy chain, from natural gas feedstock to 800V DC delivery. This integrated solution places power closer to compute loads, raises overall conversion efficiency and enables faster, more flexible AI data center deployment.

https://www.gen-systems.com/

Jereh Group — Powering AI with Integrated Energy Solutions.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jereh-launches-powervega-sst-for-ai-data-centers-at-re-2026-302947016.html

SOURCE Gensystems Power Solutions