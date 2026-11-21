Handcrafted in San Francisco, the slim, padded gaming case features a magnetic closure and separate accessory storage. Two custom-fit sizes accommodate the Retroid Pocket Nova with or without its official TPU grip attached.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WaterField Designs introduces the Retroid Pocket Nova Case, a slim, protective carrying option for the retro gaming handheld. Available in two custom-fit sizes, the larger version accommodates the Nova with its official TPU grip attached. Handcrafted in San Francisco from durable, water-resistant materials, the case combines a soft, padded fleece lining, quick-access magnetic closure and a separate zippered pocket for small gaming accessories. Its understated styling offers a more professional alternative to conventional gaming cases.

“A gaming case doesn’t need to look like a gaming case,” said company founder Gary Waterfield. “We wanted something with a more refined, professional look, but still practical for everyday gaming, made with the same quality materials and attention to detail we bring to everything we make.”

Retroid Pocket Nova Case Video

Designed for travel, commuting and gaming away from home, WaterField’s sleeve-like case helps protect the Retroid Pocket Nova from bumps and scratches in transit without adding unnecessary bulk. A distinctive “magnetic zipper” uses a concealed string of strong rare-earth magnets to secure the main compartment, allowing quick access.

Features

Slim, padded protection: A soft, padded fleece lining cushions the handheld and helps protect its screen and finish from bumps and scratches.

A soft, padded fleece lining cushions the handheld and helps protect its screen and finish from bumps and scratches. Full-length magnetic opening: Closes quietly while allowing a charging cable to pass between the magnets, keeping the rest of the opening secured as the Nova charges inside.

Closes quietly while allowing a charging cable to pass between the magnets, keeping the rest of the opening secured as the Nova charges inside. Separate accessory storage: A gold-lined front pocket with a waterproof YKK zipper and custom zipper pull keeps a charging cable, microSD card or other small essentials separate from the handheld.

A gold-lined front pocket with a waterproof YKK zipper and custom zipper pull keeps a charging cable, microSD card or other small essentials separate from the handheld. Two custom-fit sizes: Small fits the Retroid Pocket Nova alone; Large accommodates the Nova with the official TPU grip attached.

Small fits the Retroid Pocket Nova alone; Large accommodates the Nova with the official TPU grip attached. Flexible carry options: Two side webbing loops accommodate an optional carabiner or strap.

The case comes in three water-resistant exterior textiles: abrasion-resistant 1,680-denier black ballistic nylon; rugged 15-ounce brown waxed canvas that develops character with use; and blue Forza, a basketweave nylon woven from two yarn-dyed threads for subtle color variation.

The Retroid Pocket Nova Case joins WaterField’s gaming case collection, which includes custom-fit carrying solutions for a range of popular handheld consoles.

Availability and Pricing

Retroid Pocket Nova Case

Price: Small, $59; Large, $65.

Colors: Black ballistic nylon; brown waxed canvas; blue Forza.

Materials: Water-resistant 1,680-denier ballistic nylon, 15-ounce waxed canvas, or Forza basketweave nylon; padded fleece lining; rare-earth magnetic closure; gold-lined exterior pocket; YKK waterproof zipper; custom zipper pull.

Dimensions and Weight: Small: 8 x 4.75 x 0.75 inches, 0.3 pounds; Large: 9.5 x 5.5 x 0.75 inches, 0.35 pounds.

Compatibility: Small fits the Retroid Pocket Nova without the TPU grip; Large fits the Nova with the TPU grip attached.

Optional accessories: Carabiner (+$3); carrying strap (+$25).

Manufacturing: Handcrafted in small batches in San Francisco.

Availability: Shipping now from SFBags.com.

About WaterField Designs

Founded in 1998, WaterField Designs handcrafts premium bags and device-specific cases in small batches in its San Francisco workshop. Its products include laptop bags, travel accessories and custom-fit cases for MacBooks, iPads, gaming handhelds and other tech devices, combining durable materials, thoughtful organization and understated design. More at Our Story.

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SOURCE WaterField Designs