SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Greensteel Australia, the Australian-owned company building the country’s first new steel mill in more than 30 years, to explore an initial 400 MW green hydrogen system and integrated renewable energy supply for low-carbon iron and steelmaking in New South Wales. Building on Envision’s green hydrogen initiatives in Australia, the collaboration aims to integrate clean energy and advanced manufacturing to support industrial decarbonisation and regional economic growth.

The partnership complements Greensteel Australia’s all-electric steel mill on the former BHP steelworks site at Mayfield North, Newcastle, announced in July 2026 and initially focused on electric induction heating and forging semi-finished steel into reinforcing bar, wire rod and spooled coils. The next stage would focus on extending the value chain upstream through green hydrogen-based direct reduced iron (DRI) and electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking. The two stages will explore synergies in green iron and semi-finished steel supply, processing and logistics, subject to technical and commercial assessments and regulatory approvals.

Greensteel Australia leads the development of this next stage, with Envision bringing green hydrogen technology and operating experience. A site in regional New South Wales is currently being assessed.

Drawing on its Chifeng Net Zero Industrial Park and Ordos experience, Envision will contribute its expertise in low-pressure alkaline electrolyser and future energy systems. The collaboration will cover regional wind and solar integration, grid connectivity, energy storage, hydrogen production and industrial load management, alongside system configuration, operating strategies and phased development. The parties will also assess DRI technology options, including potential integration with ENERGIRON, as well as opportunities for shared utilities, resource recovery and industrial by-product utilisation.

Beyond green steel, the partnership will explore local manufacturing for renewable energy infrastructure, aligned with the Future Made in Australia agenda, including steel structures, wind turbine tower components, foundations, anchoring components and precast concrete. Envision will work with Greensteel Australia and potential local partners to assess technical suitability, market demand and commercial viability, drawing on its wind, energy storage and global supply chain expertise. Other opportunities include green ammonia for local agriculture, clean energy for digital infrastructure, vocational training, and a technology showcase and innovation centre.

Yimin Lou, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Envision Energy, said: “Green hydrogen’s strategic value goes beyond energy substitution. Integrating it with downstream industry can create a globally competitive industrial ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we aim to combine Envision’s wind, solar, energy storage, green hydrogen and net-zero industrial systems expertise with Greensteel Australia’s local ambitions to establish a practical, scalable model for green industrial transformation.”

Romany Ibrahim, CEO of Greensteel Australia, said: “Our ambition is to build a stronger, more integrated steel industry in Australia. While Mayfield focuses on domestic steel processing, the next stage extends the value chain upstream into low-carbon ironmaking and steel production. We look forward to working with Envision, local communities and partners to support this longer-term vision, while creating opportunities for local jobs, skills development and regional economic growth.”

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SOURCE Envision Energy