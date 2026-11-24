HSINCHU, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As sustainability becomes important to businesses, ICP DAS turns its commitments into action through energy efficiency, green innovation, responsible operations, and technology development.

In its 2025 Sustainability Report, ICP DAS highlights its efforts to integrate sustainability into operations and product development. In 2025, the Company generated NT$1.172 billion in revenue, up 9.44% year over year, while continuing to develop industrial automation and IIoT solutions for energy management, environmental monitoring, and factory safety.

Green innovation remains a focus, with R&D efforts centered on ESG, AIoT, and smart manufacturing. In 2025, ICP DAS developed 113 new products, including solutions for temperature and humidity monitoring, liquid-leak detection, air quality, and electrical distribution panel safety. Its energy-management solutions help businesses collect and analyze energy data to support informed decisions and ESG initiatives.

The Company strengthens its environmental performance through greenhouse gas inventories, energy-saving measures, and green product design. Its product approach considers material selection, manufacturing, product use, and end-of-life management, supported by requirements covering RoHS, REACH, halogen-free materials, and conflict minerals. In 2025, emission intensity decreased by 9.84% compared with 2024, while 100% of reported waste was legally processed or recycled, exceeding the annual target.

Responsible business practices extend across the supply chain and workplace. ICP DAS evaluated 48 new suppliers and conducted annual assessments of 25 suppliers in 2025. The Company reported no major human-rights violations, major occupational accidents, unethical conduct cases, or competition-law violations.

In November 2025, ICP DAS began implementing ISO 27001 and developed procedures to strengthen information security and support governance goals.

Looking ahead, ICP DAS has established greenhouse gas reduction targets of 4% for 2026–2030 and 6% for 2031–2035, using 2024 as the baseline. Plans include improving air-conditioning system efficiency through intelligent monitoring and control.

About ICP DAS

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Taiwan, ICP DAS is a global leader in industrial automation and IoT solutions. With more than three decades of expertise, the company delivers hardware and software that empower businesses to embrace Industry 4.0 and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). By combining R&D capabilities with international market experience, ICP DAS continues to drive innovation that transforms factories, utilities, and infrastructure worldwide.

Find the full 2025 Sustainability Report here: https://www.icpdas.com/en/csr/index.php?kind=74

For more information about the company, please visit: www.icpdas.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icp-das-turns-sustainability-commitments-into-action-advancing-energy-efficiency-green-innovation-and-responsible-business-302931871.html

SOURCE ICP DAS Co., Ltd.