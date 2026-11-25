“Taean Gimjangsu Gim Makgeolli” to be introduced through Wadiz crowdfunding, combining the salty, nutty flavor of laver with the sweetness of rice

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Taean Ferment Co., Ltd., a traditional liquor maker based in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, plans to unveil “Taean Gimjangsu Gim Makgeolli” at the end of this year. The product is made with domestic rice and Taean gopchang laver (gim). Alongside the launch, the company plans to run a Wadiz crowdfunding campaign and take part in a liquor trade fair to introduce the product to consumers and gauge their response.

According to Taean Ferment, the new product is a pink-hued takju (unfiltered rice liquor) developed with gopchang laver. The company has completed patent registration related to laver makgeolli. It is adding a new product made with a local seafood ingredient to its existing traditional liquor lineup, which has centered on rice. The product is an attempt to capture in a liquor the regional character of Taean, where farming and fishing communities exist side by side.

In terms of flavor, the product aims for a balance between the characteristic saltiness and nuttiness of laver and the sweetness derived from rice. Taean Ferment said it chose laver as an ingredient to offer a flavor profile distinct from products that emphasize sweetness. The company also highlights the pink color as a feature that sets the product apart from conventional takju.

Laver makgeolli follows the takju, yakju, and distilled spirits that Taean Ferment already produces. The company has produced products such as “Taean Baekju” and “Taean Beopju” using Taean rice, and also offers distilled spirits made with agricultural products such as oriental melon and gamguk (wild chrysanthemum). With this launch, it is widening its range of ingredients to include locally produced gopchang laver.

For the launch, the company plans to use Wadiz crowdfunding to share the product’s development background and flavor. It intends to use the campaign as both a sales channel and an opportunity to check consumer response to the new product. By observing how consumers receive the laver ingredient, the pink color, and the salty, nutty flavor, the company will determine how to improve the product.

The company also plans to introduce the product at a liquor trade fair. On-site, it will display key products, offer tastings, and explain its production method and ingredients to domestic and international visitors and buyers. The approach is to gauge interest in the product through crowdfunding and then hear opinions from consumers who have tasted it in person at the fair.

At the fair, the company plans to present not only laver makgeolli but also its existing products made with domestic rice, oriental melon, and gamguk. Using laver makgeolli as an entry point, it aims to introduce consumers new to Taean Ferment to a lineup spanning takju, yakju, and distilled spirits, and to propose suitable items to distribution buyers.

Taean Ferment will continue developing products with local specialty ingredients and applying modern packaging. The specific launch date for laver makgeolli, the crowdfunding schedule, and the name of the trade fair have not yet been disclosed. While preparing for a year-end launch, the company plans to reflect feedback gathered through the crowdfunding campaign and tasting events in follow-up product development.

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SOURCE Taean Ferment Co., Ltd.