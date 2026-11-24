SHANGHAI, Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2026 Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition for the second consecutive year.

Frost & Sullivan’s recognition highlights WuXi Biologics’ comprehensive capabilities in helping biopharmaceutical companies navigate critical challenges across the product lifecycle, making it possible to advance increasingly complex biologics to market faster, with reduced technical risk and decreased operational complexity. The company’s fully integrated CRDMO platform enables seamless progression from discovery and development through clinical and commercial manufacturing, which minimizes technology transfer risks while preserving process knowledge and execution continuity. Powered by differentiated technologies and digital capabilities, WuXi Biologics’ platform delivers greater speed, scalability and manufacturing robustness.

As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics supported 1,064 integrated projects and added 169 new integrated projects in the first half of the year, 71% of which involved complex molecules. This concentration of next-generation programs — together with 106 Phase III and commercial projects — demonstrates the company’s capabilities to address complex technical challenges and support clients as their molecules progress from development to commercialization. All progress is underpinned by a robust global quality system and proven execution: the company has achieved a 100% PPQ campaign success rate and passed 49 global regulatory inspections, including 23 by the FDA and EMA, as well as over 2,000 client quality audits.

“WuXi Biologics is well positioned to benefit from continued expansion in biologics outsourcing, increasing therapeutic complexity, and rising demand for integrated service models. Its combination of scientific expertise, digital-enabled operations, global dual-sourcing network, expanding commercial manufacturing infrastructure, and proven end-to-end capabilities provide a strong foundation for accelerated growth,” said Unmesh Lal, Vice President of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, “We are honored to receive Frost & Sullivan’s Global Customer Value Leadership Recognition for the second consecutive year. This continued recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to putting clients first and creating enduring value through domain expertise, technology innovation, and reliable global execution. As the biologics industry evolves with increasingly complex modalities, faster innovation cycles, and growing demand for supply chain resilience, we will continue to strengthen our integrated CRDMO platform and work closely with our clients to accelerate the discovery, development and manufacturing of high-quality biologics for the benefit of patients worldwide.”

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About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients’ needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 1,064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the “2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year” (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the “2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award” (ABEA)

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