JINAN, China, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A report from China Daily:

Ten Gen Z participants from across the globe joined “Opportunity China 2026: Global Gen Z Views on Jinan” from Nov 15 to 17. From ancient springs to intelligent robots, young international visitors gained fresh perspectives on Jinan’s past, present and future.

At the launch ceremony of “Opportunity China 2026: Global Gen Z Views on Jinan,” the overseas youth were appointed “Jinan Ambassadors” and encouraged to share local stories worldwide.

“To stand at Baotu Spring and see with my own eyes what the text described was a wonderful feeling,” Shahnoza Amirbekova said. The Tajik participant, who shares her Chinese name with the renowned Song Dynasty poet Li Qingzhao, first learned about Baotu Spring from her Chinese language textbooks.

Danish participant Simon Sprogøe Christensen reflected on infrastructure development at Jiaoji Railway Museum. “‘To get rich, build a road’ is a quote we discussed in class, and I think it shows how important the early railways were to China’s success today,” he noted.

The group also immersed themselves in traditional tea artistry. “In China, tea is not just an everyday drink. It is also a way for people to communicate,” said Vietnamese student Nguyen Song Hanh. Every brewing detail, she added, carries distinct cultural meaning.

Moving from heritage to innovation, the group visited the Hengyuan Zhiqi Shandong Embodied AI industrial base. Myanmar student Ye Kyaw Thu watched humanoid robots perform and spoke highly of local manufacturing capacity. “This was a concrete demonstration of China’s hard technology. The country is making an impressive transition from traditional production to intelligent manufacturing,” he commented. “The reach of its underlying technologies and the completeness of its industrial chain are remarkable.”

“History is not just words in books. Springs, poetry and old streets — culture is woven into the life of ordinary people,” Amirbekova observed. The field trip transformed textbook knowledge into firsthand experience and deepened the youth’s emotional connection with Jinan.

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SOURCE China Daily