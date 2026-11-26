Business

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CB&I’s Asset Solutions business (formerly part of Petrofac) has secured a contract with Serica Energy for well delivery and well operatorship services in the UK North Sea over the next five years.

The renewal builds on established support for Serica Energy over a number of years, including on the Gannet E, Evelyn and Belinda assets since 2018, Orlando since 2021, as well as the 2025 acquired Lancaster field, where Asset Solutions has served as well operator for a decade.

The agreement also covers the delivery of new subsea wells on the Bruce asset and the potential construction of a new development well at the Kyla field.

This expands on the existing scope which involved delivering a combination of new well construction, complex electrical submersible pump workovers and well decommissioning activities, alongside ongoing integrity management services, as well operator. Asset Solutions has been instrumental in assisting Serica Energy achieving some key milestones in the UK North Sea, including the successful delivery of the Triton area multi-well construction campaign, where savings of over £30 million were achieved and operations completed 60 days ahead of schedule.

John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer of CB&I Asset Solutions, commented: “This award is testament to Serica Energy’s confidence in our team and demonstrative of to the value we bring, delivering exceptional wells project outcomes. Extending and expanding our work with Serica Energy on their expanding portfolio is a very welcome opportunity, which solidifies our position as a preferred partner. We look forward to realising further achievements together.”

*In accordance with the customer’s communications policy, they elected not to include the value in this announcement.

About CB&I

CB&I delivers integrated storage and asset‑management solutions that help customers operate safely, reliably, and efficiently across the lifecycle of their facilities. Through our two global business units – Storage Solutions, the world leader in tanks, terminals, and storage systems, and Asset Solutions, a leading provider of operations, management, wells and decommissioning services – we combine technical excellence with execution capability to extend asset life, optimize performance, and maximize value. CB&I is owned by a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE CB&I STS Delaware LLC