BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — While admiring the 100-plus exquisite Dehua white porcelain artworks, Feng Changsheng, a visitor to the First Historical Classic Industries Expo held recently in Hangzhou City, east China, was amazed by one of the masterpieces.

Once having seen the “plain” Myth online, a ceramic female figurine donning voile-like traditional attire from Dehua County of Fujian Province, southeast China, Feng did not expect her porcelain dress to look so “real”.

Such a breathtaking artwork was part of Dehua County’s exhibits at the expo, also including export-oriented ceramic craftwork, daily porcelains, masterpieces and new advanced ceramic products.

Dehua participated in the expo to present its millennium-old craftsmanship in white porcelain-making and integration of traditional techniques with digital smart manufacturing, noted Huang Shixing, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Standing Committee of Dehua County People’s Congress.

For years, Dehua has leveraged branding, exhibitions and cultural outreach to grow its global influence of local ceramic products, among which white porcelains are the most famous, reputed as “Blanc de Chine” abroad.

Currently, Dehua white porcelain has been listed among the first batch of regional brands for China’s famous consumer goods program and the “Blanc de Chine” trademark was registered overseas together with the establishment of 78 overseas exhibition centers.

It has also staged thematic white porcelain exhibitions in 28 countries and regions and its “Blanc de Chine”-themed international ceramic art competitions have drawn over 1,500 artisans from more than 50 countries and regions.

Through innovation-driven industrial chain-enhancing strategies, the county managed to further boost the technical innovation capacity and market competitiveness of the local ceramic industry.

At present, Dehua is home to the only National Institute of Ceramic Industry Design in China and a pool of 53 ceramic design institutions and nearly 2,000 ceramic design professionals.

It has also strengthened smart manufacturing across the local ceramic industrial chain and built diverse marketing platforms including foreign trade and cross-border e-commerce agglomeration areas to expand sales.

Year to date, porcelains from Dehua have been exported to more than 190 countries and regions.

With a well-developed and tiered porcelain industrial ecosystem, Dehua is striving to build a ceramic industrial cluster that will achieve an annual output value of around 100 billion yuan, according to Huang.

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SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road